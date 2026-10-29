Low Impact Fitness Lab Opens Strength Lab App For Public Beta Testing

Low Impact Strength Lab is now open for public beta testing, featuring 110 illustrated exercises, custom routines and workout tracking. Try it at lowimpactfitnesslab and share your feedback.

New strength app opens for public beta with 110 illustrated exercises, custom routines, and workout tracking. Testers are invited to share feedback.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New browser-based app offers 110 illustrated exercises, customizable routines and workout tracking; testers invited to share feedback.October 28, 2026 - Low Impact Fitness Lab has opened Low Impact Strength Lab for public beta testing. The app helps users build and follow strength routines using bodyweight, dumbbells, resistance bands or a combination of equipment, with a focus on controlled movement and low-impact exercise.Beta testers can access the app at lowimpactfitnesslab and are invited to share feedback on its usability, exercise guidance and workout features.Strength Lab's library includes 110 illustrated exercises organized into seven muscle groups: glutes, legs, chest, back, shoulders, arms and core. Users can search the library and filter exercises by equipment, muscle focus and position, including standing, seated and floor options.The custom routine builder lets users select exercises, arrange their order and adjust sets, repetitions, hold times and rest periods. For those who prefer an existing structure, the app includes 15-, 30- and 45-minute full-body routines with warm-up, exercise, rest and cool-down periods.Additional features available during the beta include:My Progress: Workout history, weekly goals and records of actual repetitions, hold times and resistance used.Repeat Workout: Reload a previous workout to make returning to a familiar session easier.Find an Alternative: Explore exercises with the same muscle focus, with filters for different equipment, seated options, avoiding floor exercises and setups without band anchors.Audio guidance: Optional sound cues and spoken prompts to help users follow workout transitions.Session feedback: Record how a workout felt and add notes for future sessions.The public beta will help identify improvements before further development. Low Impact Fitness Lab welcomes feedback from beginners, experienced exercisers and fitness professionals, particularly on navigation, mobile use, illustration clarity, exercise alternatives and the routine-building process.Testers are encouraged to report confusing instructions, technical problems and features they would find useful. Reports are especially helpful when they include the device and browser used, the exercise or routine involved, and a brief description of what happened.During the beta, saved routines and workout history are stored in the browser on the device being used. Cross-device synchronization is not currently included. Users can export their workout history for their own records.About Low Impact Fitness LabLow Impact Fitness Lab provides practical fitness content and interactive tools covering strength, core training, walking, balance and mobility. Its content emphasizes approachable exercise options, controlled movement and routines that users can adapt to their equipment, space and experience.

Charlie Brown

Low Impact Fitness Lab

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Low Impact Fitness Lab Opens Strength Lab App for Public Beta Testing News Provided By Low Impact Fitness Lab October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.