Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak And Snowriver Mountain Resort Announce Ikon Pass Partnership, Upgrades And Winter Savings

Granite Peak Ski Resort

Snowriver Mountain Resort in Wakefield, MI

Lutsen Mountains Bridge Run

GRANITE PEAK, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The three Midwest Family Ski Resorts-Lutsen Mountains (Minnesota), Granite Peak (Wisconsin), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (Michigan's Upper Peninsula)-have announced resort upgrades and money-saving packages for the 2026-27 season. The family-owned resorts join Boyne's two lower Michigan resorts as the only full-partner Ikon Pass resorts in the Midwest.

“We are excited to welcome Ikon Pass holders from across the Midwest to experience our resorts,” said Charles Skinner, President and Owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts.“This season's upgrades build on years of investments in high-speed lifts, lodging and on-mountain infrastructure. With El Niño in the forecast, our far-north locations invite skiers to experience the best the region has to offer.”

Advance Purchase Savings:

- Book by Oct. 31: Save 25% on tickets, rentals, and lessons with a Ski & Stay package, or 15% when purchased separately.

- After Oct. 31: Book at least 10 days ahead to save 20% with a Ski & Stay package, or 10% when purchased separately.

Ikon Pass Partnership:

The three Midwest Family resorts are now full Ikon Pass partners. Ikon Pass holders receive seven days of direct-to-lift access at each resort with no blackout dates; Ikon Base Pass holders receive five days at each resort, subject to select blackout dates.

Guest Experience Upgrades:

- Accessible & Affordable Ski School: Group lesson prices have been reduced, with expanded availability and staffing for adults and kids.

- Direct-to-Lift & Ticket Boxes: New self-service Pick-Up Boxes quickly dispense pre-purchased tickets, reducing ticket-line waits.

- Expanded Seating & Dining: Chalet seating capacity has been increased by 10–20% at Lutsen and Granite Peak, with new Saturday and holiday lunch service at Lutsen's Charlie's Alpine Bistro.

- Improved Wind Protection at Lutsen: A new surface lift on Eagle Mountain enables skiing access for Moose Mountain when winds prevent the Gondola from operating (and for Mystery and Eagle Mountains when winds prevent Raptor Express from operating).

- Winter Events & Live Music: Signature Family Fest weekends feature holiday celebrations, scavenger hunts, torchlight parades, and fireworks. All three resorts also offer weekly live music, apres-ski entertainment, and fireside activities.

Package Savings:

Guests planning extended trips can find the deepest savings in bundled lodging packages, including incentives for stays of three or more days.

- Stay Free Midweek: Receive free midweek lodging with the purchase of two adult prime-rate tickets (valid Jan 3 – Apr 1).

- Kids Ski Free: Book a 3-to-5-night getaway and children ski free with an adult or young adult ticket purchase, plus extra savings on rentals and lessons (Christmas through end of season).

- Ski More, Save More: Earn $50, $75, or $100 per room in "Mountain Money" to spend on-mountain when booking a 3, 4, or 5-day ski getaway (Christmas through end of season).

- Half-Price Holiday Countdown: From Opening Day through December 25, lift tickets and lodging are priced at 50% off holiday rates, with additional savings on rentals and lessons.

Season Pass Options Available through Dec. 10

Midwest Family has restructured its season pass program with a new premium pass offering and a Young Adult rate for ages 13–30. Gold, Silver and Bronze pass tiers provide options for different schedules and budgets. The new Platinum Legendary Pass includes Mountain Money and offers an Ikon Base Pass add-on for $299 or an Ikon Pass add-on for $799. Legendary and Ikon passes are available through Dec. 10.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts operates three of the largest ski areas in the 10-state Midwest region: Granite Peak in Wisconsin, Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota, and Snowriver Mountain Resort-formerly Indianhead and Blackjack-in Michigan. The resorts offer a combined 1,056 skiable acres on 2,700 forested acres with 25 lifts. The resorts' seven high-speed lifts include the Midwest's only gondola and serve 85% of all terrain. The ski season spans five months with up to 200” of annual snowfall and snowmaking that blankets 85% of all terrain. For more information, visit midwestfamilyskiresorts.

Caitlin Streams

Cary PR

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Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak and Snowriver Mountain Resort Announce Ikon Pass Partnership, Upgrades and Winter Savings News Provided By Cary PR October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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