BLLA's 2026 Boutique Hotel Owners Conference Sets The Agenda For The Future Of Independent Hospitality

2026 Boutique Hotel Owners Conference by BLLA

Meaningful dialogue takes center stage

Organic networking, connection, and discovery

Bringing together 200+ industry leaders, the two-day gathering championed the originality and human connection that define the next era of boutique hospitality.

- Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – The Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA) announced the successful conclusion of the 2026 Boutique Hotel Owners Conference (BHOC), held October 19–20 at the Westlake Village Inn. Centered on the theme The Age of Wonder, the gathering brought together owners, operators, investors, and creatives for two days of honest conversation about how independent hotels can stand apart in an increasingly look-alike market.With participants traveling from across the United States and international markets, including the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), India, Costa Rica, Switzerland, and Canada, the gathering underscored BLLA's international reach and its role in connecting the owners, operators, investors, and innovators advancing independent hospitality worldwide.Throughout the program, one idea kept returning. Wonder is not a happy accident. Today's luxury traveler wants to feel something real, and you can build that feeling into a property, fund it like any other line of the business, and measure it in the guests who talk about it, photograph it, share on social media.A Room Built for OwnersTrue to its format, BHOC functioned as much as an executive social club as a conference. More than 40 facilitators joined the conversation to examine the forces shaping value in boutique hospitality today, from the true cost of creating a memorable guest experience to positioning a rare asset for capital, building a brand people choose to follow, and preserving a distinct creative identity in a market drifting toward sameness.Beyond the stage, intimate Mentorship Circles and Connect with Strangers problem-solving tables invited attendees to ask questions, test ideas against one another, and contribute their own perspective. Evenings created opportunities to connect, with a Trivia Night that turned new acquaintances into teammates. The result was a collaborative space where familiar topics gained fresh angles and lasting industry relationships began.Key TakeawaysOn the business of wonder. A memorable stay begins with place. Visit a property at dawn, dusk, and midnight to learn how it sounds and feels before running the numbers; protect the details that create atmosphere; and allocate budgets by revenue stream so a restaurant or spa doesn't distort per-key comparisons.“I want people to show up, and I want people to go and see it for themselves.” – Jayson Seidman, Founder & Managing Partner, SandstoneOn retail. The strongest retail grows from the guest experience, not from a shelf beside the front desk. Begin with what guests already compliment, start small with the existing team, and let vendors drop ship larger items to keep inventory light.“When you sell something, you're really having someone be your brand ambassador.” – Sky Mitchell, Founder & CEO, Basecamp Resorts & Everwild Nordic SpasOn food and beverage. Sourcing and storytelling turn a meal into the reason guests book. Meet the growers in your community, bring a farmer's story to the table, and treat where the food comes from as much a value decision as a menu one.“You don't have to have your own farm. You just need to go out there and meet the members of your community who are feeding us every single day.” – Tony Greenberg, Co-Founder, SingleThreadOn AI. AI is already inside the tools hotels use every day, and the place to begin is where it hurts most: guest service, labor, or revenue. Guests now find and book hotels through AI assistants, so test how your property appears there, then set clear rules for what AI can do, who oversees it, and where a human stays in the loop.“AI is changing how travelers discover and book hotels, and independent properties cannot afford to become invisible in that process. My session at BLLA focused on how boutique hoteliers can protect their visibility and direct guest relationships as AI agents become part of the booking journey.” – Ira Vouk, Founder & CEO, AI Hospitality AllianceWhat Attendees Are Saying“What I loved most about BHOC was the audience: open, enthusiastic, and genuinely curious. It's a room full of people who are actively operating, building, and looking for ways to do things better. BHOC doesn't hand you a formula. It's about curiosity, wonder, and openness. I'd recommend it to any owner or operator who wants to be in that room and grow with a community of industry peers.” – Tracy Georgiou, Founder, Long Weekend"To me, this event was more intimate than any conference I've attended. The most notable aspect was the vibe; it really aligned with this year's theme, The Age of Wonder. Everyone seemed more open to hearing about new experiences, concepts, philosophies, and good ol' information. I felt that too, and the many conversations I had with others during lunch and dinner confirmed it. Bravo!" – Rob Bukacek, Financial Advisor, Pacific AdvisorsWith GratitudeBLLA extends its thanks to the speakers who gave so generously of their time and experience, and to the sponsors who made BHOC 2026 possible: Arch RoamRight, Capital One Travel, Coast to Coast, Cvent, Greenberg Traurig, Nespresso, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages, Pacific Advisors, Petra Risk Solutions, Pricepoint, The Company Store, ThinkReservations, SiteMinder, Entegra, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, AmWins - ResortGuard, CDH, gp2, Groove Technology Solutions, HFTP, Jonas Chorum, Sencie, TurnkeyHMS, and PriceLabs.“Independent boutique hospitality is not simply a category within the hotel industry. It is a vital force for creativity, entrepreneurship, and meaningful guest experiences. For 17 years, BLLA has been committed to giving this community a stronger voice, greater access to opportunity, and a place where its leaders can shape what comes next. The conversations at this year's conference reinforced why that mission matters more than ever.” – Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO, BLLALooking AheadBLLA's next gathering is the Boutique Hotel Investment Conference, taking place June 9, 2027, at the incredible Quorum by Convene, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York City. Headline Partners include Convene and Blank Rome, returning for a second year. The Boutique Hotel Owners Conference follows, returning October 5–6, 2027, in Southern California.

Frances Kiradjian

Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA)

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BLLA's 2026 Boutique Hotel Owners Conference Sets the Agenda for the Future of Independent Hospitality News Provided By Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA) October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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