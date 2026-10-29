Mind Body Align Expands Labyrinth Adventures To Preschoolers, Bringing Foundational Life Skills To Early Childhood

Mind Body Align teaches mindfulness, which is the missing piece in most SEL programs.

The entire collection of 16 picture books illustrated by Art Mawhinney teaching young children critical life skills through imaginative stories.

Labyrinth Adventures presents lovable characters in a garden and is a new way to teach critical life skills of compassion, building friendships, and gratitude through 16 stories and complete curriculum all in one.

New preschool program introduces attentional training, emotional regulation and relationship-building skills through storytelling and activities

- Julie BraumbergerNOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mind Body Align, LLC, developer of the Labyrinth Adventures children's book series and educational curriculum, announced the expansion of its program to preschool-aged children. The announcement was made today from the Michigan Library Association's Annual Conference. This team of educators is introducing foundational skills in attention, emotional regulation, and building positive relationships during some of the most important years of early childhood development.The new preschool program builds on Mind Body Align's existing Labyrinth Adventures curriculum for kindergarten through third grade, extending its approach to younger learners, ages 3-5. The Labyrinth Adventures Pre-K Lesson Set adapts all 16 K–1 Lily Series story lessons, with simpler language, engaging movement, hands-on activities, and age-appropriate reflection. Each 15–20-minute lesson helps preschoolers explore emotions, practice calming strategies, build attention, and strengthen connections through storytelling."Children don't have to wait until kindergarten to begin developing the skills that help them thrive," said Annamarie Fernyak, founder and CEO of Mind Body Align. "Even our youngest learners experience big feelings, frustration, distractions, and challenges in their relationships. By introducing these skills early, we're giving children the opportunity to practice how to pause, pay attention, understand their emotions and connect with others. These are skills they will use throughout their lives."The preschool expansion reflects growing recognition that early childhood experiences shape executive function and self-confidence in children. These experiences also shape emotional well-being and social development. Labyrinth Adventures makes the needed skills accessible through the beautiful illustrations of Art Mawhinney, best known for his work with Disney. The skills are also available through stories, movement, playful exploration, and everyday experiences familiar to preschoolers.Designed with the developmental needs of preschoolers in mind, the program offers educators practical ways to integrate these skills into existing early childhood learning environments. Its story-based approach creates opportunities to reinforce learning through conversations, activities and everyday classroom interactions."Preschool is a wonderful time to begin teaching children that they have tools to help themselves when things feel difficult," said Julie Braumberger, Director of Education at Mind Body Align. "At this age, learning happens through repetition, play, and positive relationships. Our goal is to make these skills understandable and enjoyable for young children while giving educators simple, meaningful ways to reinforce them throughout the day."The addition of a preschool program creates a more continuous learning pathway across early childhood and elementary education. As children progress through the Labyrinth Adventures series, they can build on familiar concepts and strengthen their ability to manage emotions, sustain attention and develop healthy relationships.Announcing from the Michigan Library Association's conference, Julie Braumberger said, "Libraries enjoy these books because the stories and messages are perfect for children. Plus, the books are ready for library story time, other programming, and to circulate for families, caregivers, and homeschool communities.While the two book series aimed at grades K-3 are available for immediate shipment, the Pre-K expanded program is on pre-order and creates opportunities for preschools, early childhood education centers, libraries, and community organizations to introduce these foundational skills before children enter elementary school.***About Mind Body Align, LLC and Labyrinth AdventuresMind Body Align LLC develops educational programs and resources that help children and adults strengthen attention, emotional regulation and interpersonal skills. Its Labyrinth Adventures children's book series and curriculum combine engaging storytelling with practical, developmentally appropriate strategies to help young learners navigate emotions, build meaningful relationships and develop skills that support learning and well-being. The programs are designed for use in schools, libraries, afterschool programs, and other educational settings.Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. The Labyrinth Adventures curriculum brings calm, confidence and connection - one story at a time. Learn more and get free educational materials at .

Terise Ryan

Valeo Consulting LLC

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Mind Body Align Expands Labyrinth Adventures to Preschoolers, Bringing Foundational Life Skills to Early Childhood News Provided By Valeo Consulting LLC October 29, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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