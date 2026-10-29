'Remain Alert During Polling': Jagan To YSRCP Leaders Ahead Of Andhra Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli, Oct 29 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed party leaders and polling agents to remain extremely vigilant during the upcoming local-body elections, preserve evidence of every irregularity and prepare for legal action against electoral misconduct.

Addressing regional coordinators and district presidents through a video conference from the YSRCP central office, he warned that the unprecedented rigging witnessed during nominations could continue during polling on November 1 and November 5.

He condemned the capture of nomination centres, attacks on candidates, destruction of nomination papers, forged withdrawals, disappearance of B-Forms and rejection of nominations after Returning Officers removed supporting certificates.

He also highlighted the issuance of BC certificates to OC candidates.

Ys Jagan alleged that the Chandrababu government is functioning like a mafia, using police and Returning Officers to undermine democratic rights, and celebrating uncontested victories after obstructing opposition candidates.

He warned of possible polling rigging, obstruction of polling agents, interference with ballot boxes and irregularities at strongrooms and counting centres.

Expressing concern over the State Election Commission's failure to ensure adequate CCTV surveillance despite the Supreme Court's directions, YS Jagan instructed party cadres to document every violation through video evidence.

Polling agents must understand election procedures, challenge suspicious votes through prescribed procedures, preserve their entry authorisations and immediately report any attempt to prevent them from entering polling stations.

He directed district presidents to coordinate closely with regional coordinators and Assembly and Parliamentary constituency in-charges, conduct reviews with Assembly coordinators twice daily and remain in constant contact with the party central office. All complaints must be forwarded to the central leadership for submission to the SEC, with legal assistance obtained whenever necessary.

YS Jagan warned that every electoral irregularity would be pursued through legal channels and those responsible would face accountability. He stressed that protecting the right to nominate candidates and the right to vote required constant vigilance, coordination and credible evidence.

The video conference was attended by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MVS Nagi Reddy, MLC Lella Appireddy, M. Manohar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Thumati Madhava Rao, regional coordinators YV Subba Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and district presidents.