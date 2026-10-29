Jitendra Singh Calls For Transformation Via Technology As ESTIC 2026 Concludes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday emphasised the need to move beyond scientific discoveries towards their practical application, as the success of India's research and innovation ecosystem must increasingly be assessed through its tangible contributions to national development.

Addressing the valedictory session of the“Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave” (ESTIC), 2026, the minister called for“transformation through technology.”

Building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of outcome-oriented science and technology, Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of identifying clear, measurable targets for the next three years to assess the country's progress and strengthen its long-term scientific and technological capabilities.

The session featured presentations on key recommendations emerging from ESTIC 2026, followed by the release of two landmark documents.

The National Vision Document for ESTIC 2026 brings together the long-term science, technology and innovation priorities of 12 ministries and departments across 12 thematic areas aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047.

The India: Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook 2026 provides a comprehensive, evidence-based account of India's evolving science, technology and innovation ecosystem, with quantifiable information intended to support policymaking and strengthen engagement with international partners.

The STI Outlook is envisaged as a dynamic resource that will be updated annually.

The Minister said that emerging areas of science and technology offer opportunities to accelerate India's technological progress and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

Referring to developments in biotechnology, genomics and space research, he emphasised the need to anticipate future scientific requirements, including space medicine, as human space missions become more complex and prolonged.

He also drew attention to the wider applications of nuclear science and technology, including nuclear medicine, and stressed that their potential extends well beyond energy and strategic applications to healthcare and other societal needs.

Jitendra Singh further emphasised the strategic importance of ocean science and the blue economy in shaping India's future economic and geopolitical position, while calling for affordable and accessible nutrition to remain a national priority.

He said that the discussions and recommendations emerging from ESTIC should contribute to a more integrated innovation ecosystem, with greater emphasis on developing technologies, facilitating their adoption and advancing India's scientific capabilities.

Participants called for stronger collaboration between research laboratories and industry, common performance indicators for researchers and industrial partners, greater exploration of conventional materials for advanced applications, and capacity building in specialised manufacturing tools and technologies.

The session also stressed the importance of translating indigenous research into solutions that generate measurable economic and societal benefits.

The valedictory session reaffirmed ESTIC 2026's emphasis on strengthening India's science, technology and innovation ecosystem through coordinated action across ministries, scientific institutions, industry and academia.

With its recommendations spanning advanced manufacturing, ocean science and maritime technologies, biotechnology, autonomous systems, robotics, agriculture and nutrition, the conclave provided a platform for identifying priority areas for future research, technological development and deployment.

The discussions also reinforced the need to connect scientific excellence with industrial adoption, national priorities and societal needs.