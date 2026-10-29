Rajasthan: Explosion In Jaisalmer Field, Farmer Escapes Unhurt

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) A powerful explosion rocked a field in the canal belt under the Mohangarh police station area of Jaisalmer on Thursday. The blast was reportedly heard up to two to three kilometres away. Shrapnel from the suspected bomb also struck a tractor parked nearby.

Fortunately, the farmer escaped unhurt, and no casualties were reported. It should be noted that the Chandhan Field Firing Range is located near Mohangarh.

The farmer, Dwarkaram, said he was working in the field with his tractor when he realised that he had lost his mobile phone.

He had stepped away from the tractor to search for it when the explosion occurred. A thick cloud of smoke quickly engulfed the area.

Recalling the frightening moment, Dwarkaram said his father, Tulsaram, shouted at him to lie down on the ground, fearing that another bomb might fall.

The explosion triggered panic in the area, and a large number of villagers gathered at the site.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel reached the spot and alerted the Army. Police and Army personnel inspected the field and found remnants of the suspected bomb.

The impact of the explosion left a crater approximately two feet deep, while fragments struck the tractor parked nearby.

According to villagers, bombs had also fallen near the field around two years ago. However, there has been no official confirmation about the origin of the explosive object or the circumstances that led to Thursday's blast.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. Further investigation by the authorities is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.