Global HER2 Targeted Therapies Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 8.6% CAGR As Pfizer, Roche, Astrazeneca, And Daiichi Sankyo Advance Adcs And Precision Oncology

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HER2 Targeted Therapies Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HER2 targeted therapies market is projected to grow from $10.84 billion in 2025 to $11.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Continued demand for targeted oncology treatments, rising rates of breast and gastric cancers, and the expanding use of monoclonal antibody therapies are supporting market growth. Greater awareness of targeted cancer treatment, improvements in hospital oncology infrastructure, and increased clinical trial activity for HER2-positive cancers have also contributed to the market's recent expansion.

By 2030, the HER2 targeted therapies market is expected to reach $16.34 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the increasing adoption of precision oncology, broader access to biomarker testing, and the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates. Investment in biotechnology and biologics manufacturing, personalized cancer treatment protocols, and additional regulatory approvals for targeted oncology products are also expected to create significant market opportunities.

Key HER2 targeted therapies market trends include the expanding use of antibody-drug conjugates across HER2-positive and HER2-low cancer indications, increasing availability of biosimilar treatments, and greater use of combination regimens involving chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Advances in next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors and biomarker-guided treatment pathways are further reshaping clinical care by enabling oncologists to select therapies according to tumor characteristics and individual patient profiles.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine remains a major driver of HER2 targeted therapies market growth. Advances in genomic sequencing and biomarker testing are helping healthcare providers identify patients who are more likely to benefit from specific treatments while reducing unnecessary exposure to ineffective therapies. HER2-targeted medicines support this approach by addressing molecular features associated with HER2-positive and HER2-mutant cancers, improving treatment selection and disease management.

Regulatory activity reflects the increasing role of personalized treatments in healthcare. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. Continued progress in precision medicine is expected to increase demand for HER2 testing and targeted treatment options across multiple cancer indications.

Product innovation is another important factor influencing the HER2 targeted therapies industry. In February 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim received FDA approval for HERNEXEOS (zongertinib) as an initial targeted treatment option for adults with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The once-daily oral therapy is an irreversible, HER2-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed to target HER2 mutations while limiting toxicities associated with wild-type EGFR inhibition.

In the Beamion LUNG-1 clinical trial, HERNEXEOS achieved a 76% objective response rate. Its approval expands precision treatment options for adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer and highlights the industry's growing focus on therapies designed for specific genomic alterations.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening research capabilities and commercial portfolios. In December 2023, Pfizer acquired Seagen for an enterprise value of approximately $43 billion. The transaction integrated Seagen's antibody-drug conjugate platform and HER2-targeted assets into Pfizer's global oncology research, development, and commercialization operations. The acquisition reflects strong industry interest in antibody-drug conjugates for HER2-positive and HER2-low cancers.

North America led the HER2 targeted therapies market in 2025, supported by established oncology infrastructure, extensive biomarker testing, strong research activity, and access to advanced cancer medicines. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as cancer care capacity, diagnostic access, healthcare investment, and targeted therapy adoption increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy Type: Monoclonal Antibodies; Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors; Antibody Drug Conjugates

2) By Indication Type: Breast Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Colorectal Cancer

3) By Route Of Administration Type: Oral; Intravenous

4) By Distribution Channel Type: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

5) By End User Type: Hospitals; Oncology Clinics; Cancer Specialty Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Trastuzumab Based Therapies; Pertuzumab Based Therapies; Margetuximab Based Therapies; Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: Lapatinib Based Inhibitors; Neratinib Based Inhibitors; Tucatinib Based Inhibitors; Afatinib Based Inhibitors

3) By Antibody Drug Conjugates: Trastuzumab Emtansine; Trastuzumab Deruxtecan; Next Generation Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Two Antibody Drug Conjugates

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

