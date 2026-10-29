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Global Spinel Cathode Materials Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9.8% CAGR BASF, Umicore, Samsung SDI And POSCO Chemical Scale High-Voltage Cobalt-Free Cathodes Through 2030


Date: 2026-10-29 11:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spinel Cathode Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spinel cathode materials market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by rising lithium-ion battery demand and expanding investment in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and advanced battery manufacturing. The market is projected to increase from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $1.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

Historic market growth has been driven by the increasing use of lithium manganese oxide cathodes in consumer electronics, wider adoption of cost-effective battery chemistries and the expansion of early electric vehicle production capacity. Greater emphasis on battery safety, thermal stability and performance has also strengthened demand for spinel cathode materials across automotive, electronics and stationary energy storage applications.

The spinel cathode materials market is forecast to reach $2.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by rising electric vehicle production, increasing deployment of grid and commercial energy storage systems, and continued investment in battery gigafactories. Demand for high-voltage spinel materials and cobalt-free cathode chemistries is also expected to create new opportunities for battery material manufacturers and technology developers.

Key spinel cathode materials market trends include advancements in high-voltage spinel technologies, innovations in doped and coated formulations, and the development of more efficient processing methods. Research into fast-charging battery materials and nanostructured spinel cathodes is expected to improve energy density, cycle life, charging performance and operational safety. These innovations are becoming increasingly important as automotive manufacturers and energy storage providers seek scalable, durable and cost-effective alternatives to conventional cathode materials.

The rapid expansion of electric vehicle sales remains a major market driver. Higher fuel costs, supportive clean transportation policies and improvements in charging infrastructure are encouraging consumers and fleet operators to adopt electric and hybrid vehicles. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 18.7% of total new light-duty vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 17.8% in the first quarter. This increase is contributing to stronger demand for high-performance lithium-ion batteries and spinel cathode technologies.

Battery researchers are also advancing high-voltage solid-state solutions to improve energy density, thermal stability and safety. In October 2025, Yonsei University introduced the LiCl-4Li?TiF? fluoride solid electrolyte for all-solid-state batteries operating beyond 5 volts. The innovation incorporates a protective coating mechanism designed to reduce interfacial degradation with high-voltage cathodes and achieved an areal capacity of 35.3 mAh/cm. Compatibility with lower-cost materials, including zirconium-based systems, could improve commercial viability for next-generation electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage.

Strategic partnerships are further accelerating spinel battery development. In July 2025, Morrow Technologies AS partnered with SEEL Swedish Electric Transport Laboratory AB to advance lithium-nickel-manganese-oxide battery cells under the Important Projects of Common European Interest initiative. The collaboration is focused on improving the performance and durability of high-voltage spinel cathode cells while reinforcing European capabilities in sustainable battery research, testing and manufacturing.

North America was the largest region in the spinel cathode materials market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:
1) By Product Type: Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn?O?) Spinel Cathodes; High-Voltage Spinel (LiNi?.?Mn?.?O?) Cathodes; Doped Spinel Cathodes; Coated Or Surface-Modified Spinel Materials; High-Purity Spinel Precursor Materials
2) By Purity Or Grade: Battery-Grade Spinel Cathode Materials; High-Purity Research Grade Spinel Materials; Industrial-Grade Spinel Materials
3) By Processing Or Manufacturing Method: Solid-State Synthesized Spinel Materials; Co-Precipitation Processed Spinel Materials; Hydrothermal Or Sol-Gel Synthesized Spinel Materials; Spray-Dried Or Advanced Processed Spinel Materials
4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales (Factory Gate); Distributors And Material Suppliers; Custom Formulation And Contract Manufacturing
5) By End-User Industry: Battery Manufacturers; Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs); Consumer Electronics Manufacturers; Energy Storage Solution Providers; Research And Material Science Laboratories

Subsegments:
1) By Lithium Manganese Oxide Spinel Cathodes: High Purity; Low Cost; Long Life; High Power; Standard Grade
2) By High Voltage Spinel Cathodes: Cobalt Free; Nickel Rich; Manganese Rich; Long Cycle; High Energy
3) By Doped Spinel Cathodes: Magnesium Doped; Aluminum Doped; Chromium Doped; Titanium Doped; Iron Doped
4) By Coated or Surface-Modified Spinel Materials: Alumina Coated; Carbon Coated; Phosphate Coated; Oxide Coated; Polymer Coated
5) By High-Purity Spinel Precursor Materials: Lithium Precursors; Manganese Precursors; Nickel Precursors; Cobalt Precursors; Mixed Metal Precursors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.77 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.57 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%
Regions Covered Global


The companies featured in this Spinel Cathode Materials market report include:

  • BASF SE
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Umicore N.V.
  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
  • POSCO Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Targray Technology International Inc.
  • L&F Co. Ltd.
  • Tanaka Chemical Corporation
  • Toda Kogyo Corporation
  • NEI Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • American Elements Inc.
  • Nichia Corporation
  • Altairnano Inc.
  • Gelon LIB Group Co. Ltd.
  • Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Terui Battery Materials (Chongqing Terui) Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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