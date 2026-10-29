Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 At-Home Care And Connected Devices Propel 8.20% CAGR To USD 7.36 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Drug Delivery Devices - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Australia drug delivery devices market is estimated at USD 4.97 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.59 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, an ageing population, expanding at-home care programs, advances in connected medical devices, and rising demand for targeted therapies.

Chronic Disease and Ageing Population Drive Market Demand

Australia's growing need for long-term disease management is strengthening demand for accurate, safe, and convenient drug delivery devices. Approximately 1.3 million Australians were living with diabetes in 2024, generating AUD 3.9 billion in direct healthcare spending, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Three-quarters of adults received at least one Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme medicine, while more than 85% of people with chronic conditions required ongoing pharmacotherapy.

Age-related physiological changes can affect drug absorption and clearance, increasing the importance of precise dosing and treatment monitoring. Manufacturers are responding with devices designed for older users, including larger buttons, audible cues, simplified controls, and connected adherence alerts. These features are expected to become increasingly important as Australia's senior population expands.

At-home Care and Remote Drug Delivery Gain Momentum

Government investment in virtual and in-home healthcare is accelerating the adoption of self-use injectors, wearable infusion pumps, and connected inhalers. Victoria's Better at Home program has allocated AUD 698 million to virtual and in-home care services, supporting more than 15,000 people annually. Queensland also committed AUD 27 million to related programs in its 2024-25 budget.

Hospital-at-home models have reduced care costs by approximately 30% while maintaining or improving patient outcomes. Reimbursement policies that fund eligible home-based care at rates comparable to inpatient services further strengthen the commercial outlook for remote drug delivery technologies. Connected devices that share dosing and adherence information with healthcare professionals are particularly well positioned to support decentralized care.

Regulatory Costs Present a Market Challenge

Stringent Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements for combination products can increase development costs and delay commercialization. Application fees for new chemical entities included in a device can reach AUD 18,872, while evaluation charges may total AUD 76,055. Annual levies for Class III devices can exceed AUD 1,500. These expenses place significant pressure on start-ups and academic spin-outs, potentially delaying market entry or encouraging developers to move research and development activities overseas.

Additional market influences include the rising penetration of biosimilars and targeted therapies requiring novel delivery formats, greater integration of digital health technologies with connected injectors and pumps, and concerns surrounding needlestick injuries and device-related risks.

Injectable and Transdermal Devices Lead Market Development

Injectable delivery systems accounted for 31.10% of the Australia drug delivery devices market in 2025, supported by increasing biologics use and chronic-disease prevalence. Connected pen injectors that transmit dosage records to clinician dashboards are gaining attention among endocrinologists and rheumatologists. By route of administration, injectables generated 44.10% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting strong adherence rates and predictable pharmacokinetics for biologic therapies.

Transdermal patches are forecast to record a CAGR of 11.92% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being driven by microneedle innovations that increase payload capacity while maintaining patient comfort. Australian research initiatives are contributing to this progress, including the development of a microneedle patch designed for acute pain episodes.

Infusion-pump manufacturers are incorporating Bluetooth connectivity and closed-loop algorithms as Australia considers broader support for insulin pump access. Inhalation devices also retain a significant market position, supported by improvements in dry-powder carriers for obstructive-airway diseases. Meanwhile, the oral-mucosal segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.05% as developers pursue sublingual delivery approaches.

Other emerging opportunities include implantable systems, ocular inserts, nasal devices, novel permeation enhancers, and herbal transdermal patches. Nasal formulations are attracting interest for rapid central-nervous-system delivery, with nanoparticle-gel technologies demonstrating encapsulation efficiency ranging from 86% to 96%. Together, these advances are expected to reinforce sustained growth across the Australia drug delivery devices market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Burden of Chronic Diseases and Ageing-Population

4.2.2 Government and Market Players Support for At-home Care and Remote Drug Delivery

4.2.3 Rising Penetration of Biosimilars and Targeted Therapies Requiring Novel Delivery Formats

4.2.4 Digital Health Integration with Connected Injectors & Pumps

4.2.5 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Programs Boosting Self-Injection

4.2.6 Accelerated Pipeline Drugs and TGA Fast-track Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent TGA Combination-Product Compliance Costs

4.3.2 Needlestick Injury Litigation and Risks Associated with Various Devices

4.3.3 Concerns Over Data Security and Patient Privacy in Connected/ smart devices

4.3.4 Limited Reimbursement for Implantable Delivery Systems

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory and Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value-USD)

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Injectable Delivery Devices

5.1.2 Inhalation Delivery Devices

5.1.3 Infusion Pumps

5.1.4 Transdermal Patches

5.1.5 Implantable Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.6 Ocular Inserts & Delivery Implants

5.1.7 Nasal & Buccal Delivery Devices

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Injectable

5.2.2 Inhalation

5.2.3 Transdermal

5.2.4 Oral Mucosal (Buccal & Sublingual)

5.2.5 Ocular

5.2.6 Nasal

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Cancer

5.3.2 Cardiovascular

5.3.3 Diabetes

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

5.4.3 Home Healthcare Settings

5.4.4 Specialty Clinics

5.4.5 Other End Users

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Becton, Dickinson & Company

6.4.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.4.3 Novartis AG

6.4.4 Terumo Corporation

6.4.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.4.6 Johnson & Johnson (Johnson MedTech & Janssen)

6.4.7 Sanofi SA

6.4.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.4.9 AstraZeneca plc

6.4.10 Viatris Inc.

6.4.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Bayer AG

6.4.13 Medtronic plc

6.4.14 Insulet Corporation

6.4.15 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

6.4.16 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.4.17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

6.4.18 Gerresheimer AG

6.4.19 Ypsomed

6.4.20 B. Braun Australia Pty Ltd

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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