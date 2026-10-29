Africa Organic Compost Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 300.2 Million As Vermicompost Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Soil degradation fuels compost adoption; windrow leads, vermicompost gains traction, and municipal waste anchors feedstock supply.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Organic Compost - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa organic compost market was valued at USD 180.0 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 196.0 million in 2026 to USD 300.20 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.90% during 2026-2031, supported by rising demand for sustainable soil amendments, increasing awareness of soil health, and efforts to reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers.

Soil Organic Matter Depletion Drives Compost Demand

The continued depletion of soil organic matter across intensively cultivated agricultural areas is a major driver of Africa organic compost market growth. According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development, approximately 75-80% of Africa's cultivated land was projected to be degraded in 2024, while soils lose an estimated 30-60 kg of essential nutrients per hectare annually.

This nutrient loss reduces soil fertility, biological activity, and water retention capacity, creating long-term risks for agricultural productivity. Farmers are increasingly adopting organic compost to restore soil organic matter, improve soil structure, support nutrient availability, and strengthen resilience to climate-related production challenges. Demand is also benefiting from the growing adoption of regenerative agriculture and sustainable land management practices across the region.

Agronomic Evidence Supports Wider Adoption

Scientific evidence demonstrating the productivity benefits of compost-based soil restoration is encouraging broader use across African farming systems. A 2024 study by Teka et al., titled "Effect of Vermicompost on Soil Fertility and Crop Productivity in the Drylands of Ethiopia," found that applying 10 t ha-1 of vermicompost produced a 1.5-fold increase in grain yield compared with untreated control plots.

The study also reported improvements in soil organic carbon, total nitrogen, and available phosphorus. These findings reinforce the role of vermicompost and other organic soil amendments in improving crop performance while rebuilding degraded soils. Greater awareness of these agronomic benefits is expected to support adoption among smallholders, commercial growers, and intensive horticultural operations.

Feedstock Quality Remains a Key Market Challenge

Feedstock contamination and inconsistent compost quality continue to limit market expansion, particularly when producers rely on mixed municipal waste streams. A 2025 study published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems indicated that inadequate source segregation and weak coordination among waste management, sanitation, and agricultural institutions hinder the production of high-quality compost in African countries.

Contaminated feedstocks can introduce plastics, pathogens, and other impurities, reducing product effectiveness and making compliance with compost quality standards more difficult. These challenges increase processing costs, weaken buyer confidence, and restrict commercial adoption. Limited collection, sorting, and logistics infrastructure also affects the reliable movement of organic materials from waste generators to composting facilities.

Despite these barriers, municipal organic waste diversion policies are creating more dependable feedstock streams. Compost demand is also supported by the affordability needs of smallholder farmers, particularly as imported synthetic fertilizer prices remain volatile.

Africa Organic Compost Market Segment Insights

Windrow compost represented the largest product type, accounting for 38.0% of the Africa organic compost market in 2025. Its leading position reflects its ability to process multiple organic feedstocks, accommodate different operating scales, and handle large volumes of material. The method requires relatively simple infrastructure and is suitable for municipal, agricultural, and commercial composting operations.

Vermicompost is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by demand for value-added organic soil amendments that improve nutrient availability, biological activity, soil structure, and nutrient efficiency. Adoption is expected to increase among growers prioritizing regenerative farming, intensive cultivation, and premium organic inputs.

Municipal organic waste held the largest feedstock share at 33.0% in 2025. Consistent waste generation in urban areas provides compost producers with substantial volumes of biodegradable material. Increased attention to landfill reduction, waste diversion, and resource recovery is reinforcing the importance of municipal organic waste in compost manufacturing.

Agricultural residues are forecast to post the fastest feedstock CAGR of 11.1% during 2026-2031. Their availability near farming regions creates opportunities to convert crop residues into soil-enhancing products while reducing disposal challenges. Expanding use of these materials also supports circular agricultural systems by returning organic matter to productive soils.

Overall, the Africa organic compost market is positioned for sustained expansion as soil degradation, fertilizer affordability concerns, municipal waste recovery initiatives, and regenerative agriculture accelerate demand for organic soil inputs. Improvements in feedstock segregation, quality control, collection systems, and processing infrastructure will be critical to realizing the market's growth potential through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising soil organic matter depletion across intensively farmed zones

4.2.2 Compost-based soil restoration supported by agronomic yield recovery evidence

4.2.3 Municipal organic waste diversion policies creating reliable feedstock streams

4.2.4 Smallholder input affordability versus imported synthetic fertilizer volatility

4.2.5 Expansion of certified organic horticulture and export crop value chains

4.2.6 Carbon soil health and circular economy financing for compost producers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Feedstock contamination and inconsistent compost quality

4.3.2 Weak collection, sorting, and logistics infrastructure

4.3.3 Long payback cycles for industrial composting assets

4.3.4 Farmer preference for fast-acting nutrient inputs in cash crop systems

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Windrow Compost

5.1.2 Aerated Static Pile Compost

5.1.3 In-Vessel Compost

5.1.4 Vermicompost

5.1.5 Bokashi Compost

5.2 By Feedstock Source

5.2.1 Municipal Organic Waste

5.2.2 Agricultural Residues

5.2.3 Animal Manure

5.2.4 Food Processing Waste

5.2.5 Green Waste

5.3 By Form

5.3.1 Granular Compost

5.3.2 Powdered Compost

5.3.3 Pelletized Compost

5.3.4 Liquid Compost

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Row Crops

5.4.2 Horticulture

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Turf and Landscaping

5.4.5 Nursery and Greenhouse

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.2 Kenya

5.5.3 Nigeria

5.5.4 Morocco

5.5.5 Egypt

5.5.6 Ethiopia

5.5.7 Rest of Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ITRACOM Holdings Ltd.

6.4.2 Safi Organics Limited

6.4.3 Organic Fertilizer Manufacturers Botswana (Proprietary) Limited

6.4.4 Micro Biological Fertilizer International Limited

6.4.5 Hello Nature International S.r.l. (Italpollina S.p.A.)

6.4.6 T. Stanes and Company Limited

6.4.7 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres Group Limited)

6.4.8 Miegos Fertilizers (Outgreens Group)

6.4.9 Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant Limited

6.4.10 PolyOrganics (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.11 Agri Organics (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.12 Reliance Compost (Pty) Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

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