Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Offshore Wind And Deep-Water Investment Drive 10.21% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The remotely operated vehicles market is estimated at USD 3.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by renewed offshore oil and gas investment, rapid offshore wind development, increasing subsea cable installations, and rising inspection, repair and maintenance requirements for ageing marine infrastructure.

Offshore Oil and Gas Investment Supports ROV Market Growth

Global upstream spending has recovered following the 2020-2023 downturn. Chevron allocated USD 14.5 billion to upstream operations in 2025, with a significant share directed toward the Gulf of Mexico. Shell's Whale project reached first oil in late 2024 at a depth of 2,500 meters and required continuous work-class ROV support. Fitch Ratings expects annual upstream spending to exceed USD 500 billion through 2027, with deep-water projects accounting for 22% of the total.

The International Energy Agency projects offshore production to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day between 2025 and 2030, driven primarily by deep-water assets. This investment outlook is expected to strengthen demand for heavy work-class vehicles capable of hydraulic manipulation and complex subsea operations at depths beyond 1,500 meters.

Offshore Wind and Subsea Cabling Create Recurring Demand

The offshore wind sector is becoming an important source of long-term ROV demand. Europe is on track to reach 120 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, requiring approximately 35,000 kilometers of subsea cables that must undergo regular inspection. Orsted's Hornsea 3 project will install 231 turbines across 696 square kilometers, supporting demand for shallow-water vehicles used in foundation surveys and ongoing maintenance.

Equinor's Hywind Tampen floating wind project has also expanded the need for mooring-line inspections using multi-beam-equipped ROVs. China exceeded 40 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in 2025 and is targeting 100 gigawatts by 2030, creating sustained opportunities for battery-electric systems. In addition, the Celtic Sea leasing round added 4.5 gigawatts of planned capacity, with contracts requiring annual scour assessments and other recurring subsea inspection services.

Work-Class Vehicles Maintain Market Leadership

Work-class systems accounted for 71.6% of ROV market share in 2025 and are forecast to expand at an 11.7% CAGR through 2031. The segment is projected to add USD 1.9 billion during the forecast period, supported by its central role in subsea construction, drilling support, equipment installation, and inspection, repair and maintenance activities.

Technology development is focused on reducing fuel consumption, improving telemetry, and increasing operational efficiency. Saab Seaeye launched the Leopard in 2024, combining electric transit with hydraulic lift to reduce fuel use by 18%. Fiber-optic telemetry is enabling real-time 4K video and multi-beam data transmission, helping operators accelerate decision-making during offshore missions. Hybrid systems are also gaining attention as operators seek to meet environmental requirements without reducing payload capacity.

Observatory-class vehicles continue to support shallow inspections and lighter subsea tasks. Compact battery-electric systems are benefiting from offshore wind expansion, while heavy work-class fleets remain essential for deep-water oil and gas operations.

Shallow-Water Operations Record Faster Expansion

Deep-water projects above 1,000 meters generated 56.3% of market revenue in 2025. However, shallow-water operations up to 300 meters are expected to grow at a 13.1% CAGR, outpacing the broader market. Increasing turbine-foundation inspections, export cable checks, and near-shore infrastructure maintenance are projected to more than double the shallow-water market size by 2031.

Mid-water operations between 300 and 1,000 meters will remain important for mature North Sea fields and deeper coastal wind developments. European requirements for recurring cable inspections are expected to create a stable revenue stream for ROV operators pursuing long-term service contracts.

Regional Market Outlook

North America generated 37.1% of global revenue in 2025, supported by Gulf of Mexico activity, Canadian offshore approvals, and renewed exploration in Mexico's Perdido region. However, the U.S. federal pause on new leases and California's drilling moratorium may limit near-shore opportunities.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region, recording a 16.5% CAGR as offshore wind construction and decommissioning activity accelerate. Norway's integrity regulations, Denmark's export cable projects, Germany's 30-gigawatt offshore wind target, and the Celtic Sea leasing program are expected to sustain inspection and maintenance demand.

Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America also present significant growth opportunities. Offshore wind development in China, deep-water activity in India's KG-Basin, and subsea investment by Saudi Aramco, Petrobras, and ADNOC are supporting heavy work-class utilization. Expanding gas exports from Malaysia and Indonesia are also increasing pipeline inspection requirements across Southeast Asia.

Market growth may be moderated by offshore exploration restrictions, environmental reviews, and the high capital and operating costs associated with work-class fleets. Nevertheless, continued investment in offshore energy, subsea infrastructure, and recurring inspection services is expected to maintain a positive outlook for the remotely operated vehicles market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing offshore oil & gas exploration capex rebound

4.2.2 Expansion of offshore wind farms and subsea cabling

4.2.3 Rising IRM demand for ageing subsea infrastructure

4.2.4 Deep-water capex surge by NOCs

4.2.5 Resident ROV systems enabled by subsea docking

4.2.6 Seabed mineral-mining pilot programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Offshore E&P moratoriums & environmental activism

4.3.2 High capex & OPEX of work-class ROV fleets

4.3.3 Regulatory grey zones for autonomous subsea ops

4.3.4 Fiber-optic umbilical bandwidth constraints

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Vehicle Class

5.1.1 Work-class

5.1.1.1 Light Work-class

5.1.1.2 Medium Work-class

5.1.1.3 Heavy Work-class

5.1.2 Observatory-class

5.2 By Depth Rating

5.2.1 Shallow (Up to 300 m)

5.2.2 Mid-water (300 to 1,000 m)

5.2.3 Deep-water (Above 1,000 m)

5.3 By Propulsion System

5.3.1 Electric

5.3.2 Hydraulic

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Activity

5.4.1 Drilling and Development

5.4.2 Construction and Installation

5.4.3 Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

5.4.4 Decommissioning

5.4.5 Environmental Monitoring

5.5 By End-user Application

5.5.1 Oil and Gas

5.5.2 Offshore Wind

5.5.3 Defense and Security

5.5.4 Research and Academia

5.5.5 Aquaculture and Marine Infrastructure

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Norway

5.6.2.3 Denmark

5.6.2.4 Germany

5.6.2.5 France

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 ASEAN Countries

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Colombia

5.6.4.4 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Qatar

5.6.5.4 South Africa

5.6.5.5 Egypt

5.6.5.6 Nigeria

5.6.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Oceaneering International Inc.

6.4.2 TechnipFMC plc

6.4.3 Subsea 7 S.A.

6.4.4 Fugro N.V.

6.4.5 DOF Subsea AS

6.4.6 DeepOcean AS

6.4.7 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

6.4.8 Bourbon Corp. SA

6.4.9 Saipem SpA

6.4.10 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Saab Seaeye Ltd.

6.4.12 ROVOP Ltd.

6.4.13 Delta SubSea LLC

6.4.14 IKM Subsea AS

6.4.15 Kongsberg Maritime

6.4.16 ECA Group

6.4.17 Deep Trekker Inc.

6.4.18 VideoRay LLC

6.4.19 Blue Robotics Inc.

6.4.20 Seatronics (Ashtead Group)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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