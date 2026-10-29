Iqor Helps Utilities Protect Customer Trust As Grid Demand Outpaces Fixed Staffing Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Enabled CX Programs Combine Surge-Ready Staffing With Human Expertise to Stabilize Service During Outages

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today highlighted how its utilities and energy customer experience (CX) programs help energy providers protect service continuity and customer trust as grid demand outpaces fixed staffing models. The programs span customer care, billing, first- and third-party collections, back-office support, meter services, fraud-related work and emergency response. AI-driven data center growth and extreme weather are pushing grid demand beyond what any fixed staffing model can forecast, and major outage events can push call volume six to eight times above normal levels overnight, straining internal contact centers at the exact moment customers need answers most.

Utilities are increasingly choosing partners based on operational resilience and demand-surge readiness, not just hourly cost, looking for partners who can absorb demand spikes without scrambling to hire once a storm hits. That surge capacity draws on a dedicated energy and utilities delivery network spanning U.S. work-at-home and site-based operations, plus centers in Trinidad, Colombia and the Philippines, backed by long-tenured utilities leadership and bilingual agent support.

"No amount of AI and automation alone can protect a utility's customer experience during storm season," said Gail McLaughlin Toti, senior vice president of global sales at iQor, who has direct oversight of the company's utilities and energy client programs. "Automation can handle the routine work: usage checks, payments and appointment booking. Our people are there for the calls that matter most to a family: outages, billing disputes and shutoff threats. Our surge capacity is a footprint we already run for our utility partners, not a hiring plan we stand up once the storm hits."

Grid complexity is compounding the pressure on both sides of the customer relationship. According to a recent study by J.D. Power, residential electric utility satisfaction fell to 499 out of 1,000 in 2025, its lowest recorded score, while the average residential electric bill climbed to $189 per month, the highest figure J.D. Power has recorded. The American Customer Satisfaction Index's Energy Utilities Study places the industry in the bottom quartile of all sectors it measures, citing severe weather, aging infrastructure and service disruptions beyond a utility's control as recurring drags on customer satisfaction. As bills rise and service gets harder to deliver, the underlying technology among competing CX providers looks increasingly similar. With automation technology largely matched across providers, iQor differentiates on execution, delivering faster handle times, lower costs and documented outcomes for utility clients.

iQor's approach has already delivered results for utility clients:



One Fortune 500 energy company achieved $3 million in annualized savings and a 20.3% improvement in average handle time after moving its customer operations onto iQor's platform.

Another Fortune 500 energy provider achieved 93% customer satisfaction, a 5.5% year-over-year increase, alongside $14 million in first-year savings and a 7% boost in first-call resolution, after partnering with iQor. Utility customers who received five or more proactive outage updates scored 699 on safety and reliability satisfaction, a 210-point gap over customers who received none.



That track record is reinforced by iQor's centers of excellence for utilities, which pair long-tenured leadership across the company's U.S., Trinidad, Colombia and Philippines operations with built-in career paths - agents who build expertise on one utility program can move into supervisor or quality roles on the next, offsetting the vertical's long training cycles.

As energy providers prepare for another season of storm-driven demand swings, iQor continues to expand its utilities and energy CX capabilities across its global delivery footprint. For more information about iQor's solutions, visit

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars - Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ - iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

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