Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Swarms And Manned-Unmanned Teaming Drive Market To USD 28.59 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global unmanned combat aerial vehicle market is estimated at USD 16.69 billion in 2026, up from USD 14.99 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 28.59 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by the institutionalization of manned-unmanned teaming, advances in AI-enabled swarm capabilities, expanding satellite communications infrastructure, and rising demand for long-range autonomous strike and surveillance platforms.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming Reshapes Air Combat

Manned-unmanned teaming is moving from demonstration programs into acquisition contracts, operational doctrine, and military training. The US Collaborative Combat Aircraft program reflects this transition, with contracts awarded to Anduril and General Atomics in April 2024. The program calls for more than 1,000 autonomous wingmen by 2028. The YFQ-42A "Gambit" and YFQ-44A "Fury" designations also place these aircraft within the traditional "F-series" taxonomy, signaling their intended role alongside crewed fighters.

The UK advanced its approach in April 2024 when QinetiQ, the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, and the Royal Navy flew a jet trainer in formation with an autonomous Banshee Jet 80 at 350 knots. Findings from the trial are supporting the Autonomous Collaborative Platform concept, which emphasizes goal-based autonomy and electronic-attack flexibility. Related initiatives include the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System and Australia's MQ-28 Ghost Bat, which is progressing from a demonstrator toward an operational capability.

AI-Enabled Swarms Create New Market Opportunities

AI-enabled UCAV swarms are emerging as an important defense investment area. Demonstrations in early 2025 showed autonomous aircraft coordinating reconnaissance, electronic attack, and kinetic strike missions. These capabilities can increase combat capacity without requiring proportional growth in platform costs or personnel.

Saab's AUKUS Project Convergence trial used BlueBear's open architecture mission system to "hot swap" algorithms during flight, highlighting the growing importance of reusable software and rapid capability updates. The US Air Force's USD 100 million award to Firestorm Labs for Tempest 50 swarm drones further demonstrates confidence in autonomous coordination technologies. Future procurement decisions are expected to place greater emphasis on software-update cadence, open architecture, and mission adaptability alongside airframe performance.

Cybersecurity Remains a Critical UCAV Challenge

Cyber-hardening is becoming essential for beyond-line-of-sight operations. DARPA launched the Security and Privacy Assurance for Embedded Reasoning program in March 2025 to identify data-poisoning and adversarial-input vulnerabilities in autonomous control systems. Every additional sensor, data link, and communications channel can expand the potential attack surface, increasing the need for secure architectures.

Defense contractors are consequently investing in zero-trust systems, real-time anomaly detection, and verified cyber assurance. These requirements can raise non-recurring engineering costs, but they also strengthen competitiveness as military customers demand resilient autonomous platforms. Export controls under the MTCR and Wassenaar Regime may continue to restrain international sales, while high-throughput SATCOM and miniaturized precision-guided munitions support broader UCAV deployment.

High-Altitude and Long-Range Platforms Gain Momentum

UCAV platforms operating below 30,000 ft accounted for 63.92% of market revenue in 2025. Their leading position reflects strong demand for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and close-air-support missions. Platforms such as Bayraktar TB2 and MQ-9 variants combine extended endurance with operational flexibility and sustainable fuel consumption.

Aircraft operating above 30,000 ft are forecast to record an 11.12% CAGR as defense organizations seek persistent surveillance and improved survivability in contested airspace. Stealth shaping, turbojet propulsion, pressurized fuselages, and high-aspect wings are supporting higher operating ceilings without compromising payload capacity.

Medium-range UCAVs capable of flying 200-1,000 km held a 53.10% market share, supported by cross-border missions, maritime patrols, and deployment from dispersed bases. Long-range platforms exceeding 1,000 km are projected to grow by 12.34% annually. Demand is being strengthened by stand-off strike requirements, Indo-Pacific operational distances, multi-band SATCOM, and more efficient turbine-hybrid propulsion systems.

Regional UCAV Market Outlook

North America generated 42.10% of global revenue in 2025, supported by a USD 61.2 billion US defense appropriation for aviation systems. Continued investment in secure communications, propulsion, AI software, and crewed-uncrewed force packages is sustaining regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR at 12.03%. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are increasing investment in indigenous unmanned strike, maritime patrol, VTOL, and loyal-wingman capabilities. These programs are intended to strengthen operations around contested sea lanes and archipelagic chokepoints.

Europe continues to advance UCAV adoption through multinational defense programs that integrate autonomous aircraft with next-generation crewed fighters. Efforts to align sensors, weapons, and data links across allied fleets are supporting market expansion, although civilian air-traffic integration and regulatory coordination remain important challenges.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Institutionalization of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) doctrines by Tier-1 air forces

4.2.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence-enabled swarm and Loyal-Wingman capabilities

4.2.3 Global rollout of high-throughput Ka/Ku/LEO SATCOM for Beyond-Line-of-Sight (BLOS) control

4.2.4 Miniaturization of precision-guided munitions for Class-III UCAVs

4.2.5 Increasing defense budgets and military modernization programs globally

4.2.6 Rising geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts driving demand for autonomous systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cyber-hardening challenges for Beyond-Line-of-Sight missions

4.3.2 MTCR and Wassenaar Regime export restrictions on Category-I UCAVs

4.3.3 Dependence on limited-volume aero-turbine supply chain for high-thrust small engines

4.3.4 Civilian air-traffic integration hurdles in Europe and the Caribbean FIRs

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory and Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Altitude of Operation

5.1.1 Below 30,000 ft

5.1.2 Above 30,000 ft

5.2 By Range

5.2.1 Short-Range (Less than 200 km)

5.2.2 Medium-Range (Between 200 and 1,000 km)

5.2.3 Long-Range (Greater than 1,000 km)

5.3 By Endurance

5.3.1 Up to 6 hours

5.3.2 6 to 24 hours

5.3.3 More than 24 hours

5.4 By Type

5.4.1 Fixed-Wing

5.4.2 Rotary-Wing (VTOL)

5.5 By Engine Type

5.5.1 Turboprop

5.5.2 Turbojet/Turbofan

5.5.3 Hybrid-Electric/Hydrogen

5.6 By End-User

5.6.1 Air Force

5.6.2 Army (Ground Forces)

5.6.3 Navy/Marine Corps

5.6.4 Joint Special Operations Commands

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 United Kingdom

5.7.2.2 France

5.7.2.3 Germany

5.7.2.4 Russia

5.7.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 India

5.7.3.3 Japan

5.7.3.4 South Korea

5.7.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 South America

5.7.4.1 Brazil

5.7.4.2 Rest of South America

5.7.5 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5.1 Middle East

5.7.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.7.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.7.5.1.3 Israel

5.7.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.7.5.2 Africa

5.7.5.2.1 South Africa

5.7.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.7.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 General Atomics

6.4.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.4 BAE Systems plc

6.4.5 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

6.4.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.7 BAYKAR A.S.

6.4.8 The Boeing Company

6.4.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.10 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

6.4.11 BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd.

6.4.12 Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

6.4.13 Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.

6.4.14 AeroVironment, Inc.

6.4.15 Saab AB

6.4.16 Griffon Aerospace, Inc.

6.4.17 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.18 Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI)

6.4.19 Airbus SE

6.4.20 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6.4.21 QinetiQ Group

6.4.22 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.23 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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