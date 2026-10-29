Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Naval Modernization And Offshore Wind Drive Market To USD 5.51 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Sea Systems - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The unmanned sea systems market is expected to grow from USD 2.99 billion in 2025 to USD 3.37 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 5.51 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 12.94% from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by naval modernization, autonomous maritime technology investment, offshore wind farm inspection requirements, seabed surveys, and demand for cost-efficient alternatives to crewed vessels.

Naval Modernization Accelerates Autonomous Maritime Adoption

Defense organizations increasingly view unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles as force multipliers in contested maritime environments. Procurement programs are moving beyond experimentation toward operational deployment for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, mine counter-measures, seabed defense, and distributed undersea missions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation introduced the Lamprey Multi-Mission Autonomous Undersea Vehicle in February 2026. Its modular payload bay supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and kinetic missions. Saab AB is also advancing large undersea vehicles under national contracts, emphasizing long-range deterrence and seabed defense. Meanwhile, NATO interoperability standards are helping allied forces integrate autonomous platforms into multinational maritime operations. Modular payloads and standardized systems are expected to shorten deployment and upgrade cycles across defense fleets.

Offshore Wind Inspection and Seabed Survey Demand Increases

Commercial demand is rising as offshore wind operators seek to control operating and maintenance costs while meeting environmental, social, and governance requirements. Autonomous systems can reduce offshore crew transfers, extend inspection windows, improve asset availability, and move labor-intensive activities from sea to shore.

In April 2023, Fugro completed a fully remote offshore wind farm inspection using its Blue Essence USV and Blue Volta eROV. Similar deployments are demonstrating the commercial value of zero-crew inspection models, particularly in challenging weather conditions. Long-term operating and maintenance contracts across major wind energy regions are expected to create sustained demand for unmanned maritime platforms.

Regulatory and Operational Challenges Remain

Export controls, defense classifications, and ITAR restrictions can extend sales cycles for autonomous vehicles and mission payloads. Suppliers are responding by localizing production, adapting product configurations, and prioritizing markets with established compliance frameworks. Modular architectures may reduce certification requirements by allowing payload upgrades without replacing an entire platform.

Other market constraints include vulnerability to GNSS denial in contested maritime environments. However, falling cost per sea mile compared with crewed surface vessels and increased adoption of swarm-capable USVs for mine counter-measures are strengthening the long-term growth outlook.

Platform and Vehicle Size Insights

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles accounted for 62.24% of market revenue in 2025. Demand remained strong for systems offering stealth, endurance, and low-observable performance in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and mine warfare missions. ROVs maintain a substantial installed base in manipulation and inspection, while AUV adoption is accelerating as route planning, target classification, and autonomous navigation improve.

Unmanned Surface Vehicles are projected to record the fastest platform growth at a 13.99% CAGR. Offshore wind inspection is a major use case, with surface platforms operating as motherships for electric ROVs. Remote operations centers, regulatory approvals, and plug-and-play payload suites are also enabling USVs to support commercial inspection, environmental monitoring, patrol, and defense missions.

Small-class vehicles represented 49.20% of the market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a 13.40% CAGR. Their hand-deployable designs, lower launch and recovery requirements, and compatibility with shore-based multi-asset control make them attractive for training, expeditionary defense operations, turbine inspection, and frequent survey missions. Medium-class systems balance payload capacity, endurance, and transport requirements, while large and extra-large vehicles serve strategic, deep-ocean, and long-patrol applications.

Regional Market Outlook

North America generated 38.36% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 14.09% through 2031. Growth is supported by procurement programs for mine warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as prototype testing, offshore wind development, and environmental monitoring. Suppliers in the United States and Canada benefit from established defense frameworks and vertically integrated autonomy and payload technologies.

Europe continues to advance both defense and commercial adoption across the North Sea, Baltic, and Atlantic corridors. Remote operations, uncrewed vessel permitting, battery-electric deployment, offshore wind activity, and seabed infrastructure protection are creating demand for autonomous platforms capable of operating in high latitudes and variable sea conditions.

Asia-Pacific growth is being driven by defense modernization, maritime domain awareness, offshore wind development, and complex coastal security requirements. South Korea and Singapore are integrating autonomous technologies into maritime security and commercial operations, while Australia is investing in persistent Indo-Pacific monitoring. Continued regulatory alignment and authorization of zero-crew operations will be important to broader regional deployment.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of global naval modernization and force transformation programs

4.2.2 Rising demand for offshore wind farm inspection and seabed survey missions

4.2.3 Declining cost per sea mile compared to crewed surface vessels

4.2.4 Increased adoption of swarm-capable USVs for MCM operations

4.2.5 ESG-linked Insurance Discounts for Zero-crew Craft

4.2.6 Defense offset policies promoting domestic integration of USS

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Export control regulations and ITAR restrictions limiting global sales

4.3.2 High vulnerability to GNSS denial in contested maritime environments

4.3.3 Limited availability of certified maritime AI-assurance and testing ranges

4.3.4 Disruptions in lithium-titanate battery supply impacting endurance-focused platforms

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Platform Type

5.1.1 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

5.1.1.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

5.1.1.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

5.1.2.1 Remotely Operated Surface Vehicles (ROSVs)

5.1.2.2 Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASVs)

5.2 By Vehicle Size

5.2.1 Small

5.2.2 Medium

5.2.3 Large

5.3 By Propulsion

5.3.1 Electric

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.3.3 Diesel and Gas-Turbine

5.3.4 Renewable (Solar/Wave)

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Military

5.4.1.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

5.4.1.2 Mine Counter-Measures (MCM)

5.4.1.3 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

5.4.1.4 Logistics and Resupply

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.2.1 Environment Monitoring

5.4.2.2 Infrastructure Inspection

5.4.2.3 Hydrographic Survey

5.4.2.4 Others

5.5 By Component Type

5.5.1 Hull

5.5.2 Autonomy Suite

5.5.3 Communications and Navigation

5.5.4 Sensors Suite

5.5.5 Propulsion and Power Systems

5.5.6 Others (Payload, Launch/Recovery systems)

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 France

5.6.2.3 Germany

5.6.2.4 Russia

5.6.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 TKMS GmbH

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.5 Unique Group

6.4.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.7 Saab AB

6.4.8 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6.4.9 Maritime Robotics AS

6.4.10 The Boeing Company

6.4.11 Exail Technologies SA

6.4.12 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.13 SAILDRONE, Inc.

6.4.14 EDGE Group PJSC

6.4.15 SeaRobotics Corporation

6.4.16 Ocean Aero

6.4.17 Textron Inc.

6.4.18 Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.

6.4.19 Thales Group

6.4.20 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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