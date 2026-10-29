Costa Homebuilders Expands Luxury Custom Homebuilding To Morgantown, West Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning, family-owned Pittsburgh-area builder now accepting clients who want to build on their own lot in Morgantown and select Eastern Panhandle communities

Elizabeth, PENNSYLVANIA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Homebuilders has built custom luxury homes across the Greater Pittsburgh area since 1998, and the family-owned company is now building in West Virginia.

Costa is accepting new clients in Morgantown and surrounding Monongalia County communities, with select building opportunities in the Eastern Panhandle.

Each home is fully custom and built on land the homeowner already owns or plans to purchase.

The expansion brings Costa's Build On Your Lot program across the state line for the first time. Homeowners work directly with a dedicated architect to design a floor plan from scratch. Costa then manages the build from site evaluation to final walkthrough.

“Morgantown is about an hour down I-79 from our office, and the families we talk to there want the same thing our Pittsburgh clients want,” said Anthony Ferrare, Sales Manager of Costa Homebuilders.“They have a great piece of land, or they're about to buy one, and they want a house designed around how they actually live. That's the work we've been doing for almost 30 years.”

Population and professional growth in north-central West Virginia is concentrated around West Virginia University and WVU Medicine. In the Eastern Panhandle, growth comes from residents connected to the Washington, D.C., economy. Many of these buyers are physicians, university leaders, executives, and business owners, and many are looking for a home that a resale market or a production builder's catalog can't offer.

Costa clients in West Virginia will follow The New Life® Process, the company's step-by-step building system. The process starts with a conversation about lifestyle, needs, and budget, and continues through architectural design, selections, construction, and key handover. Homeowners can choose ranch, one-and-a-half-story, and two-story designs, along with farmhouse, modern ranch, and timber frame styles. A Costa team member stays assigned to each project from start to finish.

Costa Homebuilders is an eight-time Best of Houzz award winner. Recently, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh named a Costa home Best Single Family Detached Home over $2 million.

Prospective homeowners in Morgantown and the Eastern Panhandle can schedule a consultation by calling 412-384-8170 or visiting costahomebuilders.com.

About Costa Homebuilders

Costa Homebuilders is a family-owned custom luxury homebuilder based in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Jeff Costa is a fourth-generation builder, and for 28 years the company has designed and built one-of-a-kind homes throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area, including the North Hills, South Hills, and surrounding communities, and it now serves Morgantown and select Eastern Panhandle markets in West Virginia. Costa's services include fully custom homes, luxury estate homes, and its Build On Your Lot program, all guided by the company's proprietary New Life® Process. Learn more at costahomebuilders.com.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Costa

costahomebuilders [at] gmail.com

412-384-8170



600 Hayden Boulevard, Elizabeth, PA 15037