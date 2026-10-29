Mexico Heat Pump Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Electrification And Reversible Systems Propel Market To USD 1.38 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Heat Pump - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Mexico heat pump market is projected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2025 and USD 1.08 billion in 2026 to USD 1.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.02% between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is being supported by rising temperatures, increased demand for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems, government electrification initiatives, and expanding adoption across commercial and industrial facilities.

Rising Temperatures Drive Demand for Reversible Heat Pump Systems

Mexico's mean temperature increased by 1.6 C between 2001 and 2024, while cooling-degree days are projected to rise by as much as 86% by the 2080s. At the same time, heating-degree days are expected to decline significantly. The effects are particularly pronounced in Chihuahua, Tabasco, and Chiapas, where urban heat islands can add up to 6 C to nighttime temperatures.

These changing climate conditions are transforming cooling from a seasonal requirement into a year-round priority. Building owners are increasingly selecting reversible air-source heat pumps that provide both cooling and heating while supporting energy-efficiency targets. Industrial facilities operating around the clock are also adopting inverter-driven systems that adjust capacity during extreme temperatures and help maintain process stability. As climate adaptation becomes more important in building investment, financing, and insurance decisions, demand for high-efficiency heat pump technology is expected to strengthen.

Government Incentives Support Commercial Electrification

Public policy is creating new opportunities for the Mexico heat pump market. In December 2025, the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy earmarked dedicated efficiency funds. The Energy Planning and Transition Law, authorized in May 2025, also introduced certificates designed to reduce up-front costs for public-building projects.

Federal grants requiring heat pumps in facilities larger than 800 m are generating predictable demand for commercial installers. State-level pilot programs in Nuevo Leon and Jalisco provide on-bill financing, helping mid-size offices reduce project payback periods. Residential adoption remains more limited because consumer rebates are modest, although social-housing developers are using bulk procurement to secure equipment prices approximately 9% below retail averages. Overall, incentives currently favor institutional and commercial organizations capable of consolidating projects and completing program requirements.

High Equipment and Installation Costs Limit Residential Adoption

Cost remains a significant barrier, particularly in the residential sector. Minisplit heat pumps can cost 18% to 25% more than comparable cooling-only systems. Some properties also require electrical-panel upgrades costing USD 1,000-3,000 per project. Limited financing availability and interest rates above 12% can offset operating-cost savings, while subsidized LPG prices extend payback periods for households.

These challenges often cause homeowners to postpone purchases until existing equipment fails. Bulk purchasing by property developers offers some cost relief, but it has not yet reached Mexico's fragmented self-build housing sector. Additional market constraints include consumer preference for LPG and natural gas appliances, even as fossil-fuel boiler phase-out schedules and stricter building energy-efficiency codes support longer-term heat pump adoption.

Air Source and Air-to-Air Systems Maintain Market Leadership

Air source systems accounted for 46.57% of Mexico heat pump market share in 2025. Their leadership reflects straightforward rooftop and split-unit installation, compatibility with existing ductwork, and reliable performance in Mexico's mild coastal climates. Hybrid systems combining air-source equipment with electric resistance strips or gas furnaces are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.18% through 2031. Hotels, supermarkets, and other facilities are adopting these configurations to improve operational resilience during grid disruptions.

Local manufacturing is also strengthening market accessibility. Daikin's R32-based rooftop platform, assembled in San Luis Potosi, reduces freight expenses and keeps its price premium below 12% compared with cooling-only equipment. Distributed solar expansion and utility tariffs rewarding demand-response capacity further improve the economics of inverter heat pumps and hybrid installations.

Air-to-air technology represented 52.03% of demand in 2025, supported by single-family retrofits and strip-mall improvements that do not require hydronic loops. Air-to-water systems are gaining traction in high-rise condominiums with substantial domestic hot-water demand, while mixed-use developments are pairing them with thermal-storage tanks to reduce peak electricity consumption.

Ground-to-water systems are forecast to record a CAGR of 5.93% through 2031. Food-processing facilities, breweries, and textile mills are showing interest because stable soil temperatures support consistent performance during 24-hour operations. Pricing for entry-level ground-to-water kits is projected to decline by 8% between 2026 and 2028 as inverter compressors and plate heat exchangers achieve greater production scale, broadening future opportunities across Mexico's industrial heat pump market.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Incentives and Rebates for Electrification of Space Heating

4.2.2 Phase-Out Timelines for Fossil-Fuel Boilers and Furnaces

4.2.3 Rising Cooling-Degree Days Increasing Demand for Reversible Systems

4.2.4 Stringent Building Energy-Efficiency Codes in Mexico

4.2.5 Rapid Efficiency Gains in Inverter Compressors and Low-GWP Refrigerants

4.2.6 Surge in Rooftop Solar PV Enabling Hybrid Heat Pump-PV Self-Consumption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Equipment and Installation Costs

4.3.2 Limited Pool of Trained Installers and After-Sales Technicians

4.3.3 Electrical Grid Capacity Constraints in Peak-Load Zones

4.3.4 Cultural Preference for LPG and Natural Gas Heating Appliances

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Source Type

5.1.1 Air Source

5.1.2 Water Source

5.1.3 Ground Source

5.1.4 Hybrid

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Air-to-Air

5.2.2 Air-to-Water

5.2.3 Water-to-Water

5.2.4 Ground-to-Water

5.3 By Capacity

5.3.1 Below 10 kW

5.3.2 10-50 kW

5.3.3 50-200 kW

5.3.4 Above 200 kW

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Space Heating

5.4.2 Space Cooling

5.4.3 Domestic and Sanitary Hot Water

5.4.4 Industrial and Process Heating

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial

5.6 By Installation

5.6.1 New Installation

5.6.2 Retrofit

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Daikin Industries Ltd.

6.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.3 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.4 LG Electronics Inc.

6.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Carrier Corporation

6.4.7 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.8 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.9 Lennox International Inc.

6.4.10 Fujitsu General Ltd.

6.4.11 NIBE Industrier AB

6.4.12 Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

6.4.13 Bosch Thermotechnology (Robert Bosch GmbH)

6.4.14 Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG

6.4.15 Glen Dimplex Group

6.4.16 Ariston Group (WOLF GmbH)

6.4.17 Vaillant Group

6.4.18 Rheem Manufacturing Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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