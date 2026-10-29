Spain Hospital Supplies - Market Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 Infection Control Drives 5.83% CAGR Toward USD 3.99 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Spain hospital supplies market is projected to grow from USD 2.84 billion in 2025 to USD 3.01 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.99 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 5.83% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by increasing healthcare demand, infection-control requirements, an ageing population and continued investment in hospital infrastructure and medical technology.

Rising Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is increasing demand for diagnostic kits, sterile consumables, respiratory support devices and other essential hospital supplies. Surveillance data indicate that 7.1% of hospital patients across the EU experience healthcare-associated infections, with respiratory conditions among the most frequently reported.

Spain's universal healthcare system supports consistent treatment access and predictable procurement volumes. The 2024 Universal Health-Care Bill expanded coverage to temporary residents and asylum seekers, further widening the patient population eligible for care. As hospitals integrate chronic-care management with infection-control pathways, procurement programs are increasingly combining disposable products, automated sterilisation systems and analytics-enabled medical devices. These solutions support patient monitoring and disease management across inpatient and outpatient settings.

Greater Focus on Hospital-Acquired Infection Prevention

Hospital-acquired infection prevention is becoming a central purchasing priority for healthcare providers. Approximately 3.5 million healthcare-associated infection cases and more than 90,000 related deaths occur across the EU each year. A significant proportion of these infections may be prevented through stronger hygiene standards, improved sterilisation processes and appropriate use of single-use medical products.

Spanish hospitals are increasingly prioritising CE-marked single-use devices and traceable sterilisation systems that comply with Medical Device Regulation requirements. Tender specifications are also placing greater emphasis on antimicrobial surfaces, closed-system drug-transfer solutions and products manufactured in ISO-compliant clean-room environments. As procurement teams assess the operational and financial consequences of infection outbreaks, advanced infection-control products are gaining strategic importance.

Regulatory Requirements Influence Market Access

The European Medical Device Regulation continues to shape the Spain hospital supplies market. Legacy medical devices were required to align with updated quality-management standards by May 2024, while applicable transitional periods extend no later than December 2028. Spain's Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices also requires in-country registration and supply-interruption notifications under Regulation (EU) 2024/1860.

Compliance obligations involving risk-based classification, unique-device identification labelling and periodic safety-update reports can create substantial costs for smaller manufacturers. These requirements may lengthen market-entry timelines and encourage distributors to concentrate on established MDR-approved product portfolios. Although this trend may reduce brand choice, it also reinforces product traceability, quality assurance and patient safety.

Disposable Supplies Lead Product Demand

Disposable hospital supplies represented 45.12% of the Spain hospital supplies market in 2025. Their leading position reflects the continued use of single-use safety protocols across hospitals, specialised clinics and diagnostic facilities. Demand remains strong for sterile consumables used in examinations, surgery, treatment delivery and infection prevention.

Sterilisation and disinfection equipment is expected to record a 7.56% CAGR through 2031, making it one of the market's faster-growing product areas. Hospitals are upgrading to low-temperature and hydrogen-peroxide sterilisation units that can process heat-sensitive medical devices while supporting traceability and regulatory compliance.

Operating-room equipment and diagnostic instruments continue to benefit from healthcare investment linked to Recovery Plan grants. Syringe and needle requirements are also evolving following ophthalmology safety alerts involving silicone-oil droplets. CE-marked micro-volume syringes with zero residual volume are attracting specialised, high-value orders from healthcare providers seeking greater precision and improved safety.

Additional Spain Hospital Supplies Market Growth Drivers



Rapidly ageing Spanish population and rising demand for long-term medical care

Digitalised public procurement processes that accelerate order fulfilment

Expansion of home-care services and decentralised treatment models

Hospital investment in automated sterilisation and disinfection technologies Growing adoption of traceable, regulation-compliant medical products

The Spain hospital supplies market outlook remains positive as healthcare providers modernise procurement, strengthen infection prevention and prepare for sustained growth in patient demand. Suppliers offering compliant, traceable and technologically advanced products are well positioned to benefit from hospital upgrades, expanding healthcare coverage and the increasing importance of efficient chronic-care delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence Of Infectious & Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Awareness Of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.3 Rapidly Ageing Spanish Population

4.2.4 Digitalised Public Procurement Accelerating Fulfilment

4.2.5 EU RRF Funds Modernising Hospital Infrastructure

4.2.6 Domestic Single-Use Plastics Capacity Expansions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 Shift Toward Home-Care Services

4.3.3 EU Plastic-Tax Driven Input-Cost Volatility

4.3.4 Fragmented Regional-Budget Procurement Cycles

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating-Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids & Transport Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilisation & Disinfection Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Syringes & Needles

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By End-User Facility

5.2.1 Public Hospitals

5.2.2 Private Hospitals

5.2.3 Specialised Clinics

5.2.4 Diagnostic & Imaging Centres

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Direct Public Tenders

5.3.2 Group-Purchasing Organisations (GPOs)

5.3.3 Online B2B Platforms

5.3.4 Retail & Community Pharmacies

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Solventum Corporation

6.3.2 B. Braun SE

6.3.3 Baxter International Inc.

6.3.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.3.6 Medtronic plc

6.3.7 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

6.3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.9 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, DePuy)

6.3.10 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.3.11 Grifols S.A.

6.3.12 Werfen

6.3.13 Palex Medical

6.3.14 Izasa Medical

6.3.15 Smith & Nephew plc

6.3.16 Stryker Corporation

6.3.17 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.3.18 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.19 Olympus Corporation

6.3.20 Terumo Corporation

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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