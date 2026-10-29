Spelman College To Host 50Th Anniversary Celebration In Honor Of Ntozake Shange's 'For Colored Girls'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration Will Honor the Groundbreaking Choreopoem's Enduring Legacy and Influence on American Theater

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., Spelman College will host the 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration

The evening will feature a panel discussion with distinguished theater artists and industry leaders reflecting on Shange's legacy, the work's influence on generations of performers and its continued relevance in contemporary culture. Among the panelists is Aku Kadogo, professor of theater and performance at Spelman, a cast member in the original Broadway production and director of the upcoming Spelman performance.

A special theater and performance presentation will follow the panel discussion, celebrating five decades of artistic innovation, cultural expression and storytelling. The evening will conclude with an intermission and reception.

The panel will bring together artists who have helped shape the work's legacy across stage and performance, including:

Oz Scott, director of the original Broadway production

Trazana Beverly, the original Lady in Red

Aku Kadogo, the original Lady in Yellow

Dianne McIntyre, choreographer

Tendayi Kuumba, C'2010, who portrayed Lady in Brown in the 2022 Broadway revival

The discussion will be moderated by Ronda Penrice, a freelance journalist whose work has appeared in The Root, The Hollywood Reporter and Essence.

“Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking and deeply resonant choreopoem remains one of the most significant works in American theater, living in the hearts of generations of audience members,” said Barbara Chirinos, the inaugural artistic director of the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation & the Arts and the LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Center for the Performing Arts.“For many Black women, for colored girls was the first theatrical work in which they truly saw themselves reflected-their experiences, joys, struggles, relationships, and resilience. Through its powerful voices and vivid storytelling, the play honors the lives of Black women as daughters, mothers, aunties, sisters, cousins, and friends, creating a profound sense of recognition, affirmation, and community.”

Reservations are required. The panel discussion is free and open to the public with an RSVP. Tickets for the performance and reception are $15. Please visit the panel registration page to register and the marketplace

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'for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf' 'for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf'

CONTACT: Brijea Daniel Spelman College...