Singapore Chemical Logistics - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Re-Exports And Automation Drive A USD 5.01 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Chemical Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Singapore chemical logistics market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.07 billion in 2026 to USD 5.01 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising specialty-chemical re-exports, advanced port automation, certified storage demand and expanding pharmaceutical logistics requirements.

Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a regional chemical logistics hub by providing quality verification, consolidated documentation and specialized handling for shipments destined for Africa and South Asia. Importers in these regions increasingly depend on Singapore for reliable product authentication, regulatory compliance and efficient cargo consolidation. These value-added capabilities generate premium margins for logistics providers and reinforce the country's role as a risk-buffering gateway for specialty chemicals.

Specialty-Chemical Re-Exports Support Market Growth

Enterprise Singapore recorded SGD 91.5 billion, equivalent to USD 68.6 billion, in chemical exports during 2024. Specialty segments, including surfactants and catalysts, achieved double-digit growth across emerging markets. Importers frequently require smaller lot repackaging, local-language SDS preparation and authenticity assurance, enabling logistics providers to charge 2-3 times standard transshipment rates.

Partnerships with African distributors are also creating opportunities in inventory management and supply-chain financing. At the same time, South Asian pharmaceutical buyers are adopting Singapore-based sourcing strategies to reduce dependence on individual supply markets. This trend is expected to increase the revenue contribution of specialized logistics services while supporting more resilient regional chemical supply chains.

Autonomous Yard-Truck Operations Improve Port Efficiency

Automation at Tuas Port is accelerating cargo turnaround and improving chemical container handling. PSA Singapore has deployed more than 200 autonomous electric yard trucks designed for 24/7 operation with centimeter-level precision. These vehicles can reduce chemical container dwell time by up to 30% while limiting human exposure to hazardous cargo.

Event-driven port software delivers routing updates to individual vehicles and synchronizes yard movements with vessel schedules and warehouse capacity. Integrated third-party logistics providers that connect their transport-management systems directly to PSA's data infrastructure can access real-time shipment milestones, helping increase on-time performance to more than 98%. Although automation improves truck cycle times, fuel-surcharge volatility remains an operational challenge for transportation providers.

Certified Warehousing Gains Importance as Insurance Costs Rise

Insurance premiums for dangerous-goods warehousing have increased following major global industrial incidents. Underwriters raised premiums by 30-50% for facilities without advanced detection and suppression systems, encouraging operators to invest in real-time monitoring, stronger safety controls and third-party audits. Capital-rich providers are better positioned to meet these requirements, while some smaller operators are leaving the market. This shift is tightening available capacity and supporting higher rents for certified chemical storage space.

Mandatory SS 667:2020 certification is also driving demand for compliant facilities. Certified warehousing can command rents 40-60% above conventional industrial space, improving revenue opportunities for operators with specialized infrastructure. Additional market influences include the PE-backed expansion of Singapore-domiciled ISO-tank leasing pools and the documentation burden associated with EU CBAM compliance.

Transportation Leads as Value-Added Services Expand

Transportation accounted for 66.47% of the Singapore chemical logistics market in 2025. However, other services are forecast to grow faster at a CAGR of 6.11%, driven by demand for CBAM filings, dangerous-goods packaging, customs brokerage and carbon reporting assistance. Advisory fees related to carbon compliance can range from USD 5,000-25,000 per exporter.

Integrated third-party logistics providers are responding by combining ISO-tank leasing, TradeNet automation, inventory management and regulatory support. These bundled solutions encourage longer customer relationships and provide stronger pricing power. Specialists serving small-lot re-exports to Africa are also benefiting from growing demand for dangerous-goods documentation and packaging. Providers without digital permit integration face increasing pressure as shippers prioritize same-day clearance and real-time visibility.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Records Strong Expansion

Oil and Gas represented 27.08% of the market in 2025, supported by Jurong Island's refinery and petrochemical complex. Pharmaceutical logistics, however, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.28% as biologics shipments increase across ASEAN markets with unstable power infrastructure.

GDP-compliant facilities equipped with backup power and validated cold rooms can command handling rates 2-3 times above standard services. Stringent Health Sciences Authority oversight limits participation to licensed providers, supporting service quality and margins. Cosmetics and specialty electronic chemicals are also benefiting from Singapore's role as a consolidation center for beauty brands and semiconductor manufacturers. Together, these developments are expected to sustain steady growth in the Singapore chemical logistics market through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in SG's Specialty-Chemical Re-Exports to Africa and South Asia

4.2.2 Autonomous Yard-Truck Pilots at Tuas Port Accelerating Turnaround Times

4.2.3 Mandatory SS 667:2020 Certification Driving Compliant Storage Demand

4.2.4 PE-Backed Growth of ISO-Tank Leasing Pools Domiciled in Singapore

4.2.5 Low-Carbon Ammonia Bunkering Trials Creating New Logistics Flows

4.2.6 Tradenet E-DG Permit Revamp Reducing Customs Clearance Times

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Insurance Premiums for DG Warehousing Post-Global Incidents

4.3.2 EU CBAM Compliance Burden Inflating Export Documentation Cycles

4.3.3 Limited Domestic Rail Connectivity Hindering Multimodal Cost Savings

4.3.4 Volatile Bunker Fuel Surcharges Eroding 3PL Margin Stability

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea

5.1.2 Warehousing, Distribution and Inventory Management

5.1.3 Other Services

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Cosmetic

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Specialty Chemicals

5.2.5 Other End-Users

5.3 By Hazard Class

5.3.1 Hazardous Chemicals

5.3.2 Non-hazardous Chemicals

5.4 By Temperature Control

5.4.1 Temperature-Controlled (Refrigerated/Heated)

5.4.2 Non-Temperature-Controlled

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ALPS Global Logistics

6.4.2 Bertschi Singapore Pte Ltd.

6.4.3 DHL Group

6.4.4 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.5 PSA Chemical Logistics (PSA Corp)

6.4.6 NYK Line

6.4.7 CMA CGM Group (Including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.8 "K" Line

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Logistics

6.4.10 Noatum Holdings

6.4.11 CWT Pte Ltd.

6.4.12 YCH Group

6.4.13 DSV A/S

6.4.14 Rohlig Logistics

6.4.15 Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd.

6.4.16 Yang Kee Logistics Pte Ltd.

6.4.17 Suttons International

6.4.18 Den Hartogh Logistics

6.4.19 TranceGlobal Logistics Pte Ltd.

6.4.20 Toll Group

6.4.21 ACW Logistics Pte Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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