Next Edge Alliance To Launch At The Star In Frisco With IBM Quantum Keynote

Private impact investing exchange will host investors and family offices at the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters on Nov. 3

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Next Edge Alliance, a private impact investing exchange that connects accredited investors with vetted entrepreneurs, will hold its launch event on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the world headquarters and practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys. The program will feature a keynote by Dr. Joseph Broz, Vice President at IBM Quantum and founding Executive Director of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium.Sessions will examine AI, quantum computing, blockchain, and robotics, and how each may affect private market investing. Dr. Broz will address the current state of quantum computing and its implications for security and investment strategy. Additional speakers will be announced. The event is intended for accredited investors, family offices, and connectors.The private, invitation-only event is built on a simple premise:“One day. One room. The frontier explained by the people building it.”The event also marks the public launch of Investor Hive, the Alliance's platform powered by AI. Rather than drawing on public internet data, Investor Hive is trained on the judgment, decision history, and pattern recognition of the Alliance's founding investors.Next Edge Alliance was formed to change who gets access to the strongest opportunities in private markets. For decades, those opportunities moved through networks built on institutional relationships, and investors outside those networks rarely saw them.“When capital is aligned with mission, it becomes more than an investment. It becomes a way to make a difference,” said Andréa Albright, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Edge Alliance.About Next Edge AllianceNext Edge Alliance is a private impact investing exchange that connects accredited investors with vetted entrepreneurs. Through its intelligent platform Investor Hive and its intelligence engine Nova, the Alliance gives members curated access to private market opportunities in emerging technology. Membership is by invitation and subject to member review, and accredited investor verification is part of approval. Learn more at nextedgealliance.

Heather Bucciano

Beverly Hills Media

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Next Edge Alliance to Launch at The Star in Frisco With IBM Quantum Keynote News Provided By Beverly Hills Media October 29, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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