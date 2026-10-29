Ocho Sur Presents Its Sustainability Experience At Conectagro Event In Lima

Alfonso Morante, senior executive at Ocho Sur, during his presentation at the Conectagro event in Lima.

Ocho Sur shared its progress on traceability, certifications and EUDR compliance at a Lima forum organized by Conectagro and German Development Cooperation.

- Alfonso Morante, Senior Executive, Ocho SurPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocho Sur, a leading sustainable palm oil producer in Peru's Ucayali region, presented its sustainability experience at "Impacts on Agro-Exports," an event organized in Lima by Conectagro and German Development Cooperation. The forum brought together national and international specialists to examine the outlook and challenges of new sustainability regulations driven by the European Union.Conectagro is a platform and series of impact talks promoted by the Association of Agricultural Producer Guilds of Peru (AGAP). It aims to foster the exchange of knowledge and experience on innovation and sustainability in agriculture, covering key topics such as regenerative agriculture and water intelligence.Ocho Sur was represented by economist Alfonso Morante Chávez, Chief Financial Officer, who shared the company's experience implementing sustainability standards aligned with the growing requirements of international markets.In his presentation, Morante outlined the company's progress on traceability, certifications, due diligence, and compliance with environmental and social regulations. He highlighted the challenges and opportunities that regulations such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) present for the agro-export sector."Strengthening responsible, transparent production aligned with the highest international standards is a priority for Ocho Sur. Our commitment is to contribute to the sustainable development of the Peruvian Amazon and to create value for the communities, producers and markets that demand sustainable products," said Morante Chávez.The event also featured leading international experts, including Vanessa Kassem, Advisor on Foreign Trade, Customs and European Policy at the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), who sat on the expert panel analyzing the impact of new European regulations on global agricultural trade.Ocho Sur's participation in this forum reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, innovation and continuous improvement, strengthening its leadership in responsible palm oil production and the competitiveness of Peruvian agriculture in international markets.SOURCE: Originally published by AgroPerú on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

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Ocho Sur Presents Its Sustainability Experience at Conectagro Event in Lima News Provided By OCHO SUR U S.A.C. October 29, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, World & Regional



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