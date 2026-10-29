Megaverse Media Highlights Expanded AI And Business Management Tools Following Highlevel's Levelup 2026 Reveal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New capabilities connect customer engagement, content creation and business operations, with additional features rolling out.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Megaverse Media is highlighting a new wave of AI, marketing and business management capabilities announced at HighLevel's LevelUp 2026, bringing customer acquisition, communication and service delivery into a more connected business environment.The platform announcement encompasses more than 300 features and improvements. Expanded Conversation AI, outbound agents and database reactivation capabilities support customer conversations and renewed outreach. Creator Studio adds AI-assisted creation of marketing images, social content and video assets.For businesses managing inquiries across multiple channels, these developments create opportunities to connect the first customer interaction with follow-up, appointment booking and ongoing service.Industry-specific capabilities address restaurant reservations and ordering, field-service scheduling and dispatch, and coaching program delivery. Workflow Maps helps teams understand connected automations, while Custom Navigation supports workspaces organized around daily responsibilities. Events tools bring registration, ticketing and attendee check-in closer to customer records.The roadmap also includes Project Management, customer-support Ticketing, Meeting Rooms and AI Search & Visibility. These features are announced, in beta, or forthcoming, with access depending on rollout status, account, and subscription. Founder Plan developments include Founders Club, Partner Network and Adfuel initiatives, subject to separate program requirements.Megaverse Media's setup, customization and support services help businesses assess how these capabilities could fit their existing processes. Businesses can request a demonstration to review account availability, implementation needs and applicable subscription or usage charges.For demonstrations and service information, visit MegaverseMedia.About Megaverse MediaMegaverse Media is a Miami-based provider of marketing automation, customer relationship management and AI-powered business solutions. The company helps businesses connect lead generation, customer communication, appointment scheduling and sales follow-up through integrated tools and customized workflows. Its services include AI chatbots, email marketing, social media scheduling, landing pages, call tracking and SEO support.With hands-on onboarding, platform customization, training and ongoing technical support, Megaverse Media helps businesses put these tools to work in their daily operations. Its approach brings technology and implementation support together, helping teams manage customer relationships, reduce repetitive tasks and maintain consistent communication as they grow.Media Contact:Address: 400 NW 26th Street Miami, FL 33127United StatesWebsite:

Megaverse Media

Megaverse Media

+1 786-933-7725

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Megaverse Media Highlights Expanded AI and Business Management Tools Following HighLevel's LevelUp 2026 Reveal News Provided By Qode Media SEO Toronto October 29, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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