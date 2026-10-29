This Encinitas Wellness Boutique Hotel Was Just Named One Of America's Top 100 Small Businesses In 2026

Guest walking through the ceremonial hallway at the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California.

The world's first hotel to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level brings wellness into every stay from thoughtful design to garden-grown experience

- Shangwen Chiu KennedyENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The five-suite The Inn at Moonlight Beach has been named a 2026 CO-100 Customer Champion by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing the Encinitas wellness destination among America's top 100 small and midsize businesses.Selected from more than 12,000 applicants nationwide, the Inn is one of only 10 businesses recognized in the Customer Champions category. The distinction honors businesses that have set themselves apart through outstanding service, innovative customer engagement and a meaningful commitment to the people and communities they serve.For travelers, that commitment translates into something tangible: a coastal getaway where wellness is built into the stay itself. Located a short walk from Moonlight Beach and downtown Encinitas, the intimate boutique hotel incorporates regenerative design throughout its rooms, gardens and guest experiences-from filtered air and purified water to circadian lighting, biophilic spaces and rituals inspired by its biodynamic urban farm.“Guests shouldn't have to schedule wellness for it to become part of their stay,” said Shangwen Chiu Kennedy, founder and designer of the Inn at Moonlight Beach.“Our intention was to create an environment where the building, gardens and daily rituals quietly support rest, nourishment and connection. Guests may arrive because they need a getaway, but we want them to leave feeling genuinely restored and reconnected with what sources them.”The Inn at Moonlight Beach was the first hotel in the world to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level, the highest designation awarded through the WELL Building Standard. The internationally recognized standard evaluates how buildings support human health and well-being through design, operations and measurable performance.At the Inn, guests experience that approach in practical ways:-Filtered air and purified water: Each suite features MERV 13-or-higher air filtration, while a whole-building filtration system supplies purified water to every sink, shower and bath.-A more restful environment: Circadian lighting, sound-insulating construction, triple-pane windows, adjustable room temperatures and in-room sound machines help create spaces designed for rest.-Nature woven throughout the stay: Natural light, plants, reclaimed materials, gardens and indoor-outdoor gathering areas strengthen the connection between guests and the surrounding environment.-Garden-grown nourishment and rituals: Guests can harvest herbs, blend teas and prepare herb-infused baths. Seasonal breakfasts feature produce and herbs grown in the Inn's biodynamic garden and sourced from local farmers' markets.-Room to move and reset: Yoga and meditation spaces, exercise equipment, nearby walking and running routes, and easy access to Moonlight Beach make movement a natural part of the experience.Unlike a traditional retreat, the Inn does not ask guests to follow a prescribed itinerary. Visitors can shape each stay around what restoration means to them. Guests may participate in a garden ritual, book a massage or garden soak or join a Wellness Lab workshop. They can also walk to the beach, explore downtown Encinitas or spend an unhurried afternoon enjoying the property's gardens. The experience is designed for those who value well-being and thoughtful design but want the freedom to engage at their own pace.The CO-100 honor adds to a growing list of national recognition for both the Inn and Encinitas as a Southern California wellness destination. Outside included the Inn in its 2026 Best Wellness Destinations feature, highlighting Encinitas for its distinctive mix of surf culture, spirituality and wellness experiences. Sunset selected the Inn as a 2026 Best Spa Destination, recognizing its herb-infused baths, garden-to-cup teas and biodynamic garden experiences. The property was also ranked No. 9 among the nation's bed-and-breakfasts in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.Together, the honors recognize an approach to hospitality that extends beyond offering a beautiful place to stay. At the Inn at Moonlight Beach, the environment, amenities and experiences are designed to help guests slow down, reconnect and return home feeling better than when they arrived.To explore the Inn's five suites, wellness experiences and seasonal offerings or to book a stay directly, visit .About the Inn at Moonlight BeachThe Inn at Moonlight Beach is an Encinitas, California, boutique hotel founded and designed by Harvard-trained architect Shangwen Chiu Kennedy. It's the world's first hotel to achieve WELL Platinum Certification, blending regenerative design, biophilic spaces, filtered air and water, wellness experiences and an on-site biodynamic garden.

Jennifer Casas

Inn at Moonlight Beach

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This Encinitas Wellness Boutique Hotel was just named one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses in 2026 News Provided By PR Consultant October 29, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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