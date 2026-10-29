21St Annual Night Of Hope Gala, Which Raised Over $400,000 For Grieving Children

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Evening marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11 benefits free bereavement camps run by A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meteora Capital participated in the 21st Annual Night of Hope Gala, hosted by A Little Hope and Comfort Zone Camp on October 15 at SECOND in New York City. The evening raised over $400,000 to fund free bereavement camps for children and families who have lost a loved one.

The gala fell on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the tragedy that led to A Little Hope's founding in 2002. The organization was created to support children who lost a parent and has since supported more than 250,000 young people. In 2015 it partnered with Comfort Zone Camp to build programming for families coping with suicide and overdose loss, where grief is frequently compounded by guilt, stigma and isolation.

Attendees heard from Maddie, who spoke about her time at Comfort Zone Camp and the role the program played in her life in the years that followed.

"I have served on A Little Hope's board for more than 20 years, and the organization has had a significant personal impact on me," said Kevin S. Gahwyler, Co-COO and Director of Business Development at Meteora Capital. "Every year there is a camper whose story stays with me. This year it was Maddie's. You hear what these children have been asked to carry, and you understand that no child should have to carry it alone. That is exactly what these camps have changed. It is why Meteora supports them, and why I keep coming back."

Comfort Zone Camp's programs are free to participants and serve children ages 7 to 17 and young adults ages 18 to 25. In 2025, its suicide and overdose loss camps served 124 grieving children along with 31 parents and guardians. Camp weekends offer peer community, mentorship, therapeutic support and coping skills intended to last well beyond the weekend itself.

About A Little Hope

Founded in 2002 in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, A Little Hope is a national foundation that funds bereavement support services for children and teens who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or loved one. The organization has supported more than 250,000 young people.

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp is a 501(c)(3) bereavement organization headquartered in Virginia that provides free camps for grieving children ages 7 to 17 and young adults ages 18 to 25, including programs designed for families coping with suicide and overdose loss.

Kevin Gahwyler

Meteora Capital, LLC

+1 201-906-0527

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21st Annual Night of Hope Gala, Which Raised over $400,000 for Grieving Children News Provided By Meteora Capital LLC October 29, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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