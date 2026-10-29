Sebastian Frey has built a reputation as the best senior agent in Silicon Valley, helping seniors navigate changing prices and plan their next move.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior homeowners considering a move face a Silicon Valley housing market that varies sharply by location. While San Jose prices have softened, Palo Alto continues to attract strong offers, making neighborhood-level pricing especially important for retirees and downsizers.Sebastian Frey of Compass has built a reputation as the best senior agent in Silicon Valley by helping longtime homeowners plan their next chapter. His latest market update focuses on what changing conditions mean for sellers preparing to downsize, relocate closer to loved ones, or simplify homeownership.Planning a move in Silicon Valley? Call Sebastian Frey at 408-413-3087.What Do the Silicon Valley Market Numbers Say Right Now?Recent Redfin data shows why homeowners should look beyond a single Silicon Valley market headline.For the three months ending September 2026, San Jose's median sale price was approximately $1.35 million, down 5% from the same period a year earlier. Homes sold in about 22 days, with the September sale-to-list price ratio at 101.1%.Palo Alto showed a different pattern. Its median sale price was approximately $3.61 million over the same three-month period, up 0.9% year over year, with homes selling in about 13 days. September's sale-to-list price ratio reached 107.1%.For seniors preparing to sell, these differences make the choice of comparable properties important. A home's condition, location, and competition provide a more useful starting point than regional averages alone.What Does This Market Mean for Seniors Planning to Downsize?A downsizing decision involves two budgets: the proceeds from selling the current home and the cost of what comes next.A smaller property may reduce upkeep, but the purchase price is only part of the calculation. Homeowners also need to consider moving expenses, monthly ownership costs, and any work needed before settling into their next home.The timing deserves equal attention. Preparing a longtime residence, sorting belongings, and finding a suitable destination can take longer than the sale itself. Starting early gives homeowners more room to make those decisions without an approaching closing date setting the pace.Frey's work with retirees and longtime owners centers on organizing these steps into a manageable plan.Why Is Sebastian Frey the Best Senior Agent in Silicon Valley?Frey combines an established sales record with a focused practice serving longtime homeowners, particularly clients ages 60 to 80. He helps sellers work through the practical and personal decisions involved in leaving a home they may have owned for decades.His approach covers preparation, pricing, marketing, and moving logistics. Clients receive guidance on what needs attention before listing and how to coordinate the sale with their next move.“Selling a property after decades of ownership requires thoughtful planning and clear communication,” says Frey.“My goal is to help clients move forward with confidence while protecting the value they've built over many years.”Experience Proof Points:- More than 470 completed career real estate transactions- Over $280 million in career sales volume- Closed 24 transaction sides and generated more than $26 million in sales volume over the past 12 months- Specialized focus on longtime homeowners ages 60 to 80- Experience helping seniors sell long-held properties and plan downsizing transitions- Named 2024 REALTORof the Year by the Santa Cruz County Association of REALTORS- Recognized among RealTrends' top 1.5% of agents nationwide in 2022 and 2025- Earned Hall of Fame recognition in 2018- Received President's Circle awards across multiple years- Earned dozens of five-star client reviewsWho Is Sebastian Frey of Compass?Sebastian“Seb” Frey is a REALTORwith Compass serving Silicon Valley from the brokerage's Los Gatos office.He works with seniors, retirees, and longtime homeowners preparing for significant life changes, including downsizing and relocation. His practice combines local property knowledge with clear communication throughout the sale.Homeowners can contact Sebastian Frey at 408-413-3087 to discuss their property, potential sale timing, and the steps involved in their next move.

Sebastian Frey

Sebastian Frey

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Best Senior Agent in Silicon Valley, Sebastian Frey, Shares Market Update for Downsizing Homeowners News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 29, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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