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WSOT 2026 Is Live: Registration Opens for Bybit's World Series of Trading, With a Prize Pool of Up to 10 Million USDT Across Crypto, Stocks, and AI

29.10.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

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Bybit's record-breaking trading competition returns with new Global Assets and AI arenas, Early Bird squad rewards, and a five-week schedule running to December 2, 2026 DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today opened registration for the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2026, its flagship global trading competition. From 10AM UTC today, eligible traders worldwide can register, create or join a squad, and start the Preheat Quest, with a prize pool of up to 10 million USDT on offer until December 2, 2026 at 10AM UTC. Under this year's theme, The World Trades Here, WSOT grows from a crypto competition into a multi-asset trading tournament. Two new arenas sit alongside the Squad and Individual Showdowns: Global Assets, where traders compete on stocks, gold, oil, and indices, and the AI P&L Showdown, where strategies run through Bybit AI. WSOT 2026 builds on a record 2025 edition, which drew 520,451 participants across the globe, formed 1,474 squads, and earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title with 71,765 participants joining within 24 hours. How to join today Register on the WSOT 2026 page at bybit/wsot2026. There is no minimum equity to register. Lead or join a squad. Squad leaders apply on the WSOT page and can start recruiting once approved. Traders join through a squad link, by searching a squad name, or from recommended squads. Traders can also compete solo only. Start the Preheat Quest. Complete trading tasks across five arenas to unlock rewards from day one. Get activated for the leaderboards. Hold at least 100 USDT in your Unified Trading Account for five minutes to rank on the P&L and P&L% leaderboards. What's new in WSOT 2026 WSOT 2026 reflects Bybit's shift into a global multi-asset platform. Crypto, stocks, and commodities now share one account and one competition, with AI built into the experience from registration to the final leaderboard. Global Assets Showdown. Two volume leaderboards bring traditional markets into WSOT. The Spot leaderboard covers crypto and stock spot trading, where available. The TradFi Perps leaderboard covers perpetual contracts on stocks, gold, oil, and indices. AI Showdown. A new leaderboard ranks traders using a Bybit AI subaccount or a general AI subaccount by P&L. Bybit AI also sits on the WSOT page as a competition assistant. It explains the rules, tasks, and tracks squad and individual rankings in real time. Preheat Quest. Running for the full campaign, the Preheat Quest spans five arenas: New & Invite, Spot, Derivatives, TradFi, and Bybit AI. Each completed task lights up an arena and unlocks rewards. Squads built to grow. Squad members, not only leaders, now earn rewards for inviting traders into their squad. The first 100 qualified squads earn their leader 100 USDT each, and the first 20 TradFi squad leaders earn 500 USDT each. The first 200 qualified squad leaders earn 50 USDT each. Key dates by Stage Stage Dates & Times (2026, UTC) Preheat Quest: Registration Oct 29, 10AM - Dec 2, 10AM Squad Showdown: Squad Creation Oct 29, 10 AM - Nov 11, 10AM Squad Showdown: Main Competition Nov 13, 10 AM - Dec 2, 10AM Individual Showdown Nov 13, 10 AM - Dec 2, 10AM Global Assets: Spot Competition Nov 5, 10 AM - Nov 26, 10AM Global Assets: TradFi Perps Nov 19, 10 AM - Dec 2, 10AM AI Showdown Nov 13, 10 AM - Dec 2, 10AM Prize pools unlock as total trading volume across participants grows. In the Squad Showdown, the leader takes 20% of each squad's reward, the top 10 members share 20%, and all eligible members share 60%. The Individual Showdown ranks traders within three weight classes: Lightweight, Middleweight, and Heavyweight. How to take part There is no minimum equity to register. To rank on the P&L and P&L% leaderboards, traders hold at least 100 USDT in their Unified Trading Account for five minutes. Each trader can compete with one main account and up to six subaccounts, including AI subaccounts. Traders can join a squad and compete solo at the same time, or compete solo only. Pro users, market makers, and institutional users are not eligible. WSOT 2026 is not open to residents of the European Economic Area or other restricted regions. For the full rules and Terms and Conditions, visit . Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, including the loss of all funds invested. Virtual assets may lose their value in full or in part, are subject to extreme volatility, and do not benefit from any form of financial protection. Leveraged products carry a high level of risk. Eligibility and geographic restrictions apply. See the Competition Terms. Product availability may vary by region. Some products and services may not be available to all users. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to access or use any product or service.



#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform / #WSOT About Bybit Bybit is The New Financial Platform. We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance. Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone. Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world. Learn more at Bybit. For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press For media inquiries, please contact: ... For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media Facebook | Instagra | LinkedI | Reddi | Telegra | TikTo | | Youtub







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