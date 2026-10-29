Cyclone Arnab Claimed 7 Lives In Andhra, Losses Estimated At Rs 4,600 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 29 (IANS) Cyclone Arnab claimed seven lives in Andhra Pradesh and caused losses of ₹4,600 crore as per preliminary estimates, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

After an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas, he said the losses caused by the cyclone are estimated at ₹4,600 crore, but this figure could increase after a detailed assessment.

The Chief Minister said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, briefed him on the situation and the measures taken by the government and also submitted a preliminary report on the damage to the Centre.

He announced that Central teams will visit the state on Friday to assess the damage caused by the cyclone, which crossed the coast on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, inspected the relief centres at Gachakayalapora village and interacted with cyclone victims to know their problems.

Later, addressing media persons, he explained the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the government.

He said that he visited the affected areas personally to know the actual position. He said compensation of ₹1,500 will be provided for each damaged coconut tree and each damaged oil palm tree.

Families returning from relief camps will be given 25 kg of rice, a packet of essential commodities and financial assistance for their immediate expenses.

CM Naidu said farmers are already covered by the crop insurance scheme. They will receive compensation if their yields decline due to the cyclone. After assessing the damage, compensation for agricultural and horticultural crops will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts at the earliest, he added.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has faced several cyclones in the past. Thirty years ago, on November 6, a severe cyclone, Hurricane, devastated this region. Hudhud, Titli, Montha and Arnab have also caused damage to the State. Around 70 years ago, the Diviseema cyclone claimed thousands of lives.

“Taking lessons from past disasters, we implemented precautionary measures and significantly reduced the loss of life. Despite all precautions, seven people unfortunately lost their lives, which is deeply distressing,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government machinery was kept on high alert; continuous communication was maintained with district collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials.

Konaseema and West Godavari districts were among the worst affected. Fallen trees have been cleared since last night to restore road access. We monitored the situation from Srikakulam to Krishna district and coordinated relief operations through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Chief Minister added.

“We are working to minimise inconvenience to people and restore telecommunications services. Around 8,000 electricity poles have fallen in Konaseema district alone. All damaged poles will be replaced and power supply restored as quickly as possible,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said the Telangana government has been requested to send 1,000 electricity personnel to assist with restoration work. If necessary, teams will also be mobilised from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to cyclone victims, the Chief Minister said that officials worked day and night to ensure that people faced minimum inconvenience. Around 30,000 officials were mobilised, and several precautionary measures were implemented to minimise loss of life and property.