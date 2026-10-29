Suvendu Adhikari Backs Police Outreach To Tackle Social Challenges

Strengthening Public-Police Relations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday backed a Kolkata Police initiative, the Bijoya Sammilani gathering, to strengthen public-police relations, saying outreach programmes were necessary to raise awareness about social issues, including drug abuse and child marriage. Adhikari said such events were part of a tradition in West Bengal and should be organised across the state to improve engagement between the public and police. "To further strengthen public-police relations, an event is being organised by Kolkata Police. This is a tradition in West Bengal. This is being done across the state. This should indeed be done. The better the public's relations with the police are, the better it is," he said.

Addressing Critical Social Campaigns

Awareness and Public Cooperation

Adhikari also highlighted awareness campaigns against drug abuse and child marriage, stressing the need to inform people about these issues. "A 'Nasha Mukti' campaign is going on right now. An anti-child marriage campaign is also going on. The public should be made aware of this," he said. Referring to the public-police ratio, the Chief Minister said the police force faces limitations in handling responsibilities without public awareness and cooperation. "The public-Police ratio is 1 lakh:105. They cannot handle it like this. So, the public should be alert, and such programs should be organised," Adhikari added.

Administrative Review and Benefit Distribution

Earlier today, the CM met children dressed as goddesses in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, before attending an administrative meeting at Karnajhora Auditorium. The meeting reviewed the overall development of the district, the progress of various government schemes, and the functioning of the administration. According to the West Bengal CMO, Suvendu Adhikari also attended the state government's Special Public Benefit Distribution Programme at Teesta Maidan, Karnajora, Uttar Dinajpur, today. The programme aimed to further strengthen the delivery of government benefits and ensure that the services of various public welfare schemes reach the people more effectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)