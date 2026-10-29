Zelenskyy Reports 14 Dead In Dnipro Train Strike Amid New Attacks

Zelenskyy Reports Rising Death Toll After Dnipro Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (local time) said the death toll from a Russian drone strike on a commuter train at a railway station in Dnipro had risen to 14, while accusing Moscow of continuing attacks on civilian infrastructure amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had also struck residential areas in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, killing five people, including two 15-year-old girls, in the two attacks.

“Thank you, Emmanuel, for your condolences. Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian strike on a commuter train in Dnipro has already risen to 14. And just a few hours ago, the Russians struck a residential neighborhood in Chernihiv with a drone and killed two girls. They were only 15 years old. In Kremenchuk, a Russian 'shahed' struck an apartment building. Tragically, three people were killed. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. In these three attacks alone, 56 people have been reported injured, including 10 children,” Zelenskyy said.

Condemnation and Call for International Action

He added that the three attacks had left 56 people injured, including 10 children, and described the strikes as deliberate attacks on civilians.“These are deliberate strikes against civilians, brazen in their cruelty, and the Russians are carrying them out right as the humanitarian operation in Oleshky is unfolding. Russia's signals are clear – they want the war to continue, and everyone around the world must still work very hard to achieve major de-escalation through strong steps and appropriate pressure on the aggressor,” he said.

Zelenskyy called on the international community to intensify pressure on Russia, arguing that Moscow's actions indicated its intention to continue the war despite efforts to secure de-escalation.“Peace is needed – and for that to happen, Russia must end its war and terror,” he added.

International Response and Diplomatic Efforts

The Ukrainian president's remarks followed a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the Dnipro attack and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. In a post on X, Macron said he had learned with“deep emotion” about the Russian drone strike on the railway station and extended his condolences to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

Macron also argued that international efforts must go beyond a limited ceasefire arrangement in Oleshky, in Ukraine's Kherson region, and called for Moscow to engage in negotiations.“It is intolerable that Russia continues to oppose all proposals to this end, continuing to bet on escalation and targeting civilians. Together, we must redouble our efforts for a just and lasting peace and bring Russia to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

Calls for Sanctions and Humanitarian Concerns

The attacks have renewed calls from Kyiv for stronger sanctions against Moscow. Zelenskyy has urged the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) to introduce additional measures against Russia's military apparatus and avoid easing existing restrictions while the war continues. Meanwhile, a local ceasefire around Oleshky was announced to facilitate humanitarian assistance to civilians in the affected area. However, the latest strikes have raised fresh concerns about the prospects for broader de-escalation. (ANI)

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