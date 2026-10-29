CM Naidu Reviews Cyclone Arnab Impact In Ambedkar Konaseema District

CM Naidu Reviews Cyclone Arnab Impact in Ambedkar Konaseema

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Cyclone Arnab-affected areas in Ambedkar Konaseema district, said the government had taken extensive precautionary measures to minimise loss of life and property. Citing previous cyclones, including Diviseema, Hudhud, Titli and Montha, he stressed that while cyclones cannot be prevented, their impact can be effectively managed through preparedness and timely response.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his primary objective was to prevent loss of life and that advance precautions had significantly reduced casualties. He noted that seven people had died despite the preventive measures. He added that the police, NDRF, SDRF, fire services and district officials had been alerted in advance, with continuous updates provided to collectors, SPs and other officials to ensure a coordinated response.

Railway Operations Disrupted by Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, following heavy floodwater surges under a railway bridge triggered by Cyclone Arnab and incessant rainfall in upper catchment areas, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) temporarily suspended train operations along the Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar mainline, an official said. The precautionary suspension has led to the cancellation of around nine short-distance trains and the diversion of about 16 services.

Railway Officials Monitor Flood Situation

Detailing the situation, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, Y Balaji Kiran, said that water levels began rising beneath bridge number 1052 between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi stations early in the morning. "In the wake of the Arnab cyclone and excessive rainfall in the upper catchment area, since morning we have been witnessing heavy floodwater flow under bridge number 1052 in the mainline between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, which is actually between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi stations," Kiran told ANI.

He noted that round-the-clock monitoring is underway to manage passenger traffic and coordinate response measures. "In the wake of this development, we have temporarily suspended train services from 3:25 am this morning; around nine short-distance trains have been cancelled by South Coast Railway and around 16 trains have been diverted... We are ensuring that all passenger amenities in the station. We have been continuously running a 24/7 war room in South Coast Railway Headquarters for the last three days, and also in all divisional headquarters," he said.

Kiran further highlighted that field engineers and senior officials are stationed on-site to inspect the tracks as soon as the water levels recede, working in close contact with state water resource authorities. "Under the guidance of the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, we are taking all the steps. After the water recedes at bridge number 1052, we will check the condition of the track, and if there are any minor changes to be made or maintenance, we are ready for that. Our engineers are in the field. Our officers are waiting at the bridge. They are in continuous coordination with the water resources ministries of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Kiran added. (ANI)

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