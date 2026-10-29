Global Wedding Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Destination Weddings And Digital Planning Propel Market To USD 2.65 Trillion At 12.8% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wedding Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Booking Type, Service Type, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wedding services market was valued at USD 1.01 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 trillion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by higher wedding expenditures, increasing demand for personalized celebrations, rising disposable income, and the growing popularity of destination weddings.

Couples are allocating larger budgets to premium venues, catering, decor, photography, entertainment, transportation, and professional wedding planning services. Demand is also shifting toward distinctive themes and experiential celebrations, creating new revenue opportunities for service providers capable of delivering coordinated, customized events.

Destination weddings represent an important growth segment because they require extensive venue sourcing, travel management, hospitality coordination, guest services, and event production. In India, destination weddings accounted for approximately 26% of total weddings in 2024, compared with 18% in previous years. The average wedding budget in the country reached approximately USD 44,000 in 2024, increasing by about 7% from 2023 as venue, hospitality, catering, and decor expenses rose. Destination weddings averaged approximately USD 61,500 per event.

India's wedding industry generates an estimated USD 120 billion to USD 145 billion annually and supports nearly 10 million jobs across event management, hospitality, logistics, fashion, and related sectors. This established ecosystem provides a strong foundation for continued wedding services market growth.

The U.S. also remains a major contributor to global demand. Approximately 2 million weddings took place in the country in 2025, supporting an industry valued at around USD 100 billion annually. Average wedding spending reached approximately USD 34,000, with photography, decor, entertainment, and venue services receiving significant budget allocations. About 77% of couples increased their wedding budgets in 2025, indicating continued demand for premium services despite inflationary pressures.

Digital Wedding Planning Accelerates Market Expansion

Technology is reshaping how couples discover vendors, manage budgets, communicate with guests, and coordinate events. Approximately 72% of couples used digital wedding planning tools in 2025, while 68% relied on online platforms to find vendors. In addition, 52% hired professional wedding planners, highlighting the value of integrated digital platforms and expert event coordination.

Product innovation is further strengthening the online wedding services segment. In February 2025, Apple launched the Invites app for iPhones, enabling users to create and share personalized e-invitations. The application incorporates generative AI-based Apple Intelligence features, image selection tools, templates, and RSVP functionality. Such solutions reflect the continued transition from traditional invitation processes to convenient digital experiences in the post-COVID era.

Wedding Services Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers type, booking type, service type, and region.



Type: Destination and Local

Booking Type: Online and Offline Service Type: Catering Services, Decoration Services, Transport Services, Videography & Photography Services, Wedding Planning Services, and Other Services

The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and the UAE.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed wedding services market analysis across major regions and industry segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future business opportunities

Competitive landscape insights and market share analysis

Coverage of product innovation and evolving digital wedding planning solutions Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding strategic decisions

The report provides businesses, investors, wedding service providers, technology platforms, and other stakeholders with insights into changing consumer preferences and the competitive environment. Rising demand for destination events, premium experiences, digital booking platforms, and professional coordination is expected to shape the global wedding services market through 2033.

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