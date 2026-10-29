Global Wedding Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Destination Weddings And Digital Planning Propel Market To USD 2.65 Trillion At 12.8% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.01 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.65 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Wedding Services Market: Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Booking Mode Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Service Availing Decisions
4.4. Consumer Service Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Wedding Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Wedding Services Market, Service Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. Service Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service Type, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Catering Services
5.3.2. Decoration Services
5.3.3. Transport Services
5.3.4. Photography & Videography Services
5.3.5. Wedding Planning Services
5.3.6. Other Services
Chapter 6. Wedding Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Wedding Services Market, by Type: Key Takeaways
6.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Local
6.3.2. Destination
Chapter 7. Wedding Services Market: Booking Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Wedding Services Market, by Booking: Key Takeaways
7.2. Booking Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Booking, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.1. Offline
7.3.2. Online
Chapter 8. Wedding Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Wedding Services Market: Regional Outlook
8.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. U.K.
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. Japan
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia & New Zealand
8.5.6. South Korea
8.6. Central & South America
8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. Middle East & Africa
8.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. UAE
Chapter 9. Wedding Services Market: Competitive Analysis
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company Categorization
9.3. Participant's Overview
9.4. Financial Performance
9.5. Product Benchmarking
9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.8. Strategy Mapping
9.9. Company Profiles
9.9.1. BAQAA Glamour Weddings and Events
9.9.2. Nordic Adventure Weddings
9.9.3. Augusta Cole Events
9.9.4. A Charming Fete
9.9.5. David Stark
9.9.6. Fallon Carter
9.9.7. Lindsay Landman
9.9.8. JZ Events
9.9.9. Colin Cowie
9.9.10. Eventures Asia
List of Tables [103]
List of Figures [53]
Companies Featured
- BAQAA Glamour Weddings and Events Nordic Adventure Weddings Augusta Cole Events A Charming Fete David Stark Fallon Carter Lindsay Landman JZ Events Colin Cowie Eventures Asia
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