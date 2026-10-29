Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Led Automation Fuels 14.6% CAGR And A USD 678 Million Market


Date: 2026-10-29 11:31:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation powered by AI and machine learning, labor shortages, and mobile robotics' cost and efficiency benefits are driving polymer demand across end-use industries.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type, Robotics Platform, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile robotics polymer materials market was valued at an estimated USD 228.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 678.0 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing automation across manufacturing, logistics, transportation, defense, healthcare, agriculture, and service industries.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are accelerating the development and adoption of mobile robotic systems. As organizations seek higher productivity, operational efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, demand for advanced polymer materials used in robotic components is increasing. These materials support key performance requirements such as reduced weight, durability, chemical resistance, electrical insulation, design flexibility, and suitability for demanding operating environments.

Labor shortages in developed economies are also contributing to market growth. Businesses are deploying mobile robotics to maintain output, address workforce constraints, reduce operating costs, and improve process efficiency. The broader adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, and service robots is expected to increase polymer consumption across structural parts, housings, enclosures, electronic components, mechanical systems, and other applications.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts, volume estimates, and industry trend analysis across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the mobile robotics polymer materials market by material type, robotics platform, and region.

Material Type Outlook

  • Commodity plastics, including PE, PP, and ABS
  • Engineering thermoplastics, including PA, PC, POM, PBT, and PET
  • High performance polymers, including PEEK, PPS, and PEI
  • Fiber-Reinforced composites
  • Other material types

The material analysis includes volume in tons and revenue in USD million. It examines demand patterns across established and advanced polymer categories, enabling stakeholders to assess material selection trends, application potential, and future growth opportunities within mobile robotics manufacturing.

Robotics Platform Outlook

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
  • Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)/Service Robots

The platform assessment identifies polymer material demand across major mobile robotics categories. It also evaluates how platform-specific requirements, including weight reduction, strength, environmental resistance, and component performance, influence market development.

Regional Outlook

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain
  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
  • Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

The regional analysis provides market estimates and forecasts for major economies, highlighting differences in robotics adoption, manufacturing activity, automation investment, material demand, and commercial opportunities. Country-level insights support market entry planning, regional expansion strategies, and investment assessment.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support informed decision-making across the mobile robotics polymer materials industry. It includes market sizing, growth forecasts, trend analysis, segment performance, regional revenue projections, competitive positioning, and product innovation insights.

  • Detailed analysis of major market segments and geographic regions
  • Assessment of key trends and growth drivers shaping future demand
  • Competitive landscape analysis and evaluation of key market participants
  • Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams
  • Strategic insights for product planning, investment, expansion, and market entry
  • Market share analysis to support competitive strategy development
  • Product innovation tracking to help businesses respond to evolving industry requirements

Manufacturers, material suppliers, robotics companies, investors, and other industry participants can use the report to evaluate market potential and align strategic priorities with emerging opportunities. Its combination of quantitative forecasts and qualitative analysis provides a comprehensive view of the factors influencing the global mobile robotics polymer materials market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 160
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $228.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $678 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Types & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Type & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Raw Material Trends
3.4. Technology Overview
3.4.1. Commercial Production Technology
3.4.2. Roadmap of Technology Advancement, 2021 to 2030
3.5. Sustainability Trends
3.5.1. Recycling and Circular Economy
3.6. Average Price Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD/kg)
3.6.1. Key Factors Influencing Pricing
3.6.2. Supply Demand Gap Analysis
3.7. Regulatory Framework
3.7.1. Policies and Incentive Plans
3.7.2. Standards and Compliances
3.7.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis
3.8. Market Dynamics
3.8.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.8.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.8.3. Industry Challenges
3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.9.1. Supplier Power
3.9.2. Buyer Power
3.9.3. Substitution Threat
3.9.4. Threat from New Entrants
3.9.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.10. PESTEL Analysis
3.10.1. Political Landscape
3.10.2. Economic Landscape
3.10.3. Social Landscape
3.10.4. Technological Landscape
3.10.5. Environmental Landscape
3.10.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market: Material Type, Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
4.1. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market: Material Type, Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.1.1. Commodity Plastics
4.1.2. Engineering Thermoplastics
4.1.3. High-performance polymers
4.1.4. Fiber-Reinforced Composites
4.1.5. Other Material Type
Chapter 5. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market: Robotics Platform Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
5.1. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market: Robotics Platform Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.1.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
5.1.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
5.1.3. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)/Service Robots
Chapter 6. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
6.1. Regional Snapshot
6.2. Mobile Robotics Polymer Materials Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Regional market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Tons), by robotic platform and material type
6.4. North America
6.4.1. U.S.
6.4.2. Canada
6.4.3. Mexico
6.5. Europe
6.5.1. Germany
6.5.2. UK
6.5.3. France
6.5.4. Italy
6.5.5. Spain
6.6. Asia-Pacific
6.6.1. China
6.6.2. India
6.6.3. Japan
6.6.4. Australia
6.6.5. South Korea
6.7. Central & South America
6.7.1. Brazil
6.7.2. Argentina
6.8. Middle East & Africa
6.8.1. South Africa
6.8.2. Saudi Arabia
6.8.3. UAE
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Vendor Landscape
7.2.1. Company categorization
7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End-users
7.3. Competitive Dynamics
7.3.1. Company Market Share Analysis
7.3.2. Competitive Benchmarking
7.3.3. Strategy Mapping
7.3.4. Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
7.4.1. BASF SE
7.4.2. Dow Inc.
7.4.3. SABIC
7.4.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
7.4.5. Covestro AG
7.4.6. Solvay S.A.
7.4.7. Celanese Corporation
7.4.8. Evonik Industries AG
7.4.9. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
7.4.10. LG Chem Ltd.
List of Tables [68]
List of Figures [62]

Companies Featured

  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • SABIC
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc
  • Covestro AG
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111885959


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search