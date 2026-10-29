Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 91.5 Billion As EPR Mandates And Urban Mining Drive 9.8% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Waste Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, Source, Recycling Process, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic waste recycling market was valued at USD 45.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 47.5 billion in 2026 to USD 91.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2026 to 2033, driven by rising volumes of discarded electronics, shorter product life cycles, regulatory requirements, and growing demand for recovered materials. Europe led the global e-waste recycling market in 2025, accounting for a 35.0% revenue share.
Rapid adoption of smartphones, laptops, wearables, IoT-enabled devices, household appliances, and connected industrial equipment is increasing the amount of electronic waste generated worldwide. Frequent product upgrades and accelerated technology replacement cycles are further contributing to the need for efficient collection, processing, and resource recovery systems.
Stringent environmental regulations and extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks are strengthening formal electronic waste recycling channels. Governments in the EU, North America, and Asia Pacific are implementing requirements for the collection, disposal, and recycling of electronic products. The EU's WEEE Directive and related policies in India and Japan require manufacturers and importers to manage end-of-life electronics responsibly. India's 2025 update to its EPR rules increases recycling targets, requiring producers to recover approximately 60% of the previous year's sales by weight, with annual target increases designed to support formal recycling and material recovery.
The economic value of recoverable materials is also accelerating electronic scrap recycling market growth. Electronic waste contains gold, silver, copper, palladium, rare earth elements, and other valuable resources that can be returned to manufacturing supply chains through advanced recycling processes. In June 2025, ETH Zurich introduced a technique designed to improve the extraction of rare earth elements from electronic waste, supporting more sustainable material sourcing and reducing dependence on conventional mining. These materials remain essential for high-performance magnets, hard drives, fluorescent lighting, wind energy systems, and other advanced technologies.
Rising raw material costs and supply chain vulnerabilities are encouraging manufacturers to adopt urban mining and recycled inputs as alternatives to virgin resource extraction. Electronics companies are investing in circular supply chains to improve resource efficiency, reduce exposure to commodity volatility, and advance sustainability goals. Corporate ESG initiatives are also supporting investment in recycling infrastructure, product take-back programs, certified recycler partnerships, and traceable waste management systems. At the same time, greater consumer awareness of responsible electronics disposal is helping increase collection rates and participation in e-waste recycling programs.
Report Scope
The report forecasts electronic waste recycling market revenue at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by material, source, recycling process, and region.
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Metal Plastic Glass Others
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Household Appliances Consumer Electronics Industrial & Commercial Equipment IT & Telecommunication Medical Equipment Others
Recycling Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Mechanical Processing Pyrometallurgical Processing Hydrometallurgical Processing Biometallurgical Processing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Methodology segmentation & scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Electronic Waste Recycling Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Electronic Waste Recycling Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.2.1. Political landscape
3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape
3.4.2.3. Technological landscape
3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape
3.4.2.5. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Electronic Waste Recycling Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Electronic Waste Recycling: Material Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Metal
4.4. Plastic
4.5. Glass
4.6. Others
Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Material, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Electronic Waste Recycling Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Electronic Waste Recycling: Source Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Household Appliances
5.4. Consumer Electronics
5.5. Industrial & Commercial Equipment
5.6. IT & Telecommunication
5.7. Medical Equipment
5.8. Others
Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Source, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Electronic Waste Recycling Market: Recycling Process Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Electronic Waste Recycling: Recycling Process Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3. Mechanical Processing
6.4. Pyrometallurgical Processing
6.5. Hydrometallurgical Processing
6.6. Biometallurgical Processing
Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Recycling Process, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Electronic Waste Recycling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Electronic Waste Recycling Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Billion
Regional and country-level coverage includes market estimates and forecasts by material, source, and recycling process for 2021 - 2033 (Revenue, USD Billion).
7.2. North America
7.2.1. U.S.
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. UK
7.3.2. Germany
7.3.3. France
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.4.1. China
7.4.2. India
7.4.3. Japan
7.4.4. Australia
7.4.5. South Korea
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Brazil
7.6. Middle East & Africa
7.6.1. Saudi Arabia
7.6.2. UAE
7.6.3. South Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis
8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.5. Strategy Mapping
8.5.1. Expansion
8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition
8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
8.5.4. New Product Launches
8.5.5. Research And Development
8.6. Company Profiles
Company profiles include participant overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and recent developments.
8.6.1. Attero Recycling
8.6.2. Aurubis AG
8.6.3. Boliden Group
8.6.4. Dell Inc.
8.6.5. DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd.
8.6.6. Electronic Recyclers International (ERI)
8.6.7. Glencore
8.6.8. Kuusakoski
8.6.9. Paprec Group
8.6.10. Sembcorp Industries
8.6.11. Sims Limited
8.6.12. Stena Recycling
8.6.13. Umicore
8.6.14. Veolia
8.6.15. Waste Management Inc.
List of Tables [80]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured
- Attero Recycling Aurubis AG Boliden Group Dell Inc DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. Electronic Recyclers International (ERI) Glencore Kuusakoski Paprec Group Sembcorp Industries Sims Limited Stena Recycling Umicore Veolia Waste Management Inc.
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