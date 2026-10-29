Recording Of The Webinar For Holders Of Notes (ISIN LT0000135840) Held On 29 October 2026
- Webinar in Lithuanian: Webinar in English:
The Company reminds that the Noteholders' Meeting convened by the trustee of holders of the Notes, CSC (Sweden) AB, will take place on 12 November 2026, at 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time). Detailed information regarding the Meeting, the proposed draft decisions and their reasoning, as well as the procedure for advance voting, is provided in the Company's notification of 20 October 2026 and the document attached thereto, available at:
The Company encourages all holders of the Notes to review the information provided and to participate in the Meeting or vote in advance.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
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