Recording Of The Webinar For Holders Of Notes (ISIN LT0000135840) Held On 29 October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the“Company”) hereby shares the recordings of the remote webinars held on 29 October 2026 for holders of notes of the Company, ISIN LT0000135840 (hereinafter, the“Notes”), during which the management of the Company presented the decisions proposed for adoption at the Noteholders' Meeting and answered the questions of the Noteholders:



Webinar in Lithuanian: Webinar in English:

The Company reminds that the Noteholders' Meeting convened by the trustee of holders of the Notes, CSC (Sweden) AB, will take place on 12 November 2026, at 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time). Detailed information regarding the Meeting, the proposed draft decisions and their reasoning, as well as the procedure for advance voting, is provided in the Company's notification of 20 October 2026 and the document attached thereto, available at:

The Company encourages all holders of the Notes to review the information provided and to participate in the Meeting or vote in advance.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

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