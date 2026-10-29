Global First-Person View (FPV) Racing Drone Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 16% CAGR As DJI, Immersionrc, Iflight, Lumenier And Skyrc Advance Low-Latency Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "First-Person View (FPV) Racing Drone Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global first-person view (FPV) racing drone market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by growing participation in competitive drone racing, continued product innovation and rising demand for high-performance aerial systems. The market is projected to increase from $0.71 billion in 2025 to $0.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the increasing popularity of recreational drone flying, wider participation in organized FPV racing events and greater adoption of aerial filming among hobbyists. The expansion of online drone retail platforms has also made racing drones, components and accessories more accessible to consumers. At the same time, social media content featuring immersive racing footage has increased awareness of FPV technology and encouraged new pilots to enter the market.

The FPV racing drone market is forecast to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.0%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by rising demand for ready-to-fly and modular drone platforms, increased investment in pilot training and coaching, and the continued development of professional FPV racing leagues. Broader use of FPV drones in aerial filming and media production, combined with growing interest across emerging markets, is also expected to create new commercial opportunities.

Key FPV racing drone market trends include advances in low-latency cameras and digital video transmission, the development of lightweight and durable frames, and improvements in flight controllers and stabilization systems. Manufacturers are also investing in battery efficiency, power management, race timing and scoring technology. These innovations are intended to improve responsiveness, video quality, flight endurance and overall racing performance.

Increasing participation in competitive drone racing remains a major market growth driver. Racing organizations and governing bodies are expanding event coverage, lowering barriers to entry and attracting pilots from a wider range of countries and experience levels. Purpose-built FPV racing drones and accessories support this expansion by giving pilots access to equipment optimized for speed, agility and competitive environments.

MultiGP, a US-based drone racing league operator, reported that its 2023 Global Qualifier attracted 916 pilots, nearly 1,000 participants and 100 more pilots than in 2022. A total of 824 pilots completed at least one lap, an increase of 111 from the previous year. This growth highlights the expanding global community surrounding organized FPV drone racing.

Technology companies are responding to market demand by introducing advanced digital video systems that simplify drone configurations and enhance flight performance. In January 2025, DJI launched the DJI O4 Air Unit Pro, featuring a 1/1.3-inch sensor camera, a 155-degree field of view, 10-bit D-Log M color and 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. The system also provides 1080p live feeds at 100 frames per second, customizable on-screen overlays, integrated stabilization and post-processing support. A lighter standard O4 Air Unit offers additional flexibility across compatible goggles and controllers.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2025, XTI Aerospace Inc. acquired Drone Nerds LLC for approximately $40 million. The transaction is intended to strengthen XTI Aerospace's FPV racing drone and broader unmanned aerial systems portfolio by incorporating Drone Nerds' distribution network, enterprise solutions and established customer base. It is also expected to support expansion across recreational, professional and drone-as-a-service applications.

North America was the largest regional market for FPV racing drones in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Ready-To-Fly (RTF) Drones; Bind-N-Fly (BNF) Drones; Almost-Ready-To-Fly (ARF) Drones; Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Drones

2) By Component: Frame; Motors; Camera; Flight Controller; Battery; Propellers; Other Components

3) By Application: Recreational; Commercial; Professional

4) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

5) By End-User: Individuals; Racing Organizations; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-To-Fly Drones: Standard Ready To Fly Kits; Enhanced Performance Ready To Fly Models; Beginner Friendly Ready To Fly Units; Professional Grade Ready To Fly Systems; Compact Ready To Fly Micro Drones

2) By Bind-N-Fly Drones: High Speed Bind And Fly Models; Lightweight Bind And Fly Units; Long Range Bind And Fly Systems; Indoor Bind And Fly Micro Drones; Outdoor Bind And Fly Racing Models

3) By Almost-Ready-To-Fly Drones: Partially Assembled Racing Kits; Customizable Almost Ready To Fly Units; High Durability Almost Ready To Fly Frames; Performance Tuned Almost Ready To Fly Models; Advanced Assembly Almost Ready To Fly Packages

4) By Do-It-Yourself Drones: Complete Do It Yourself Drone Kits; Custom Frame Do It Yourself Builds; High Performance Do It Yourself Assemblies; Beginner Level Do It Yourself Sets; Advanced Tuning Do It Yourself Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

ImmersionRC LLC

iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.

Lumenier LLC

SkyRC Technology Co. Ltd.

EMAX Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

BetaFPV Technology Co. Ltd.

Holybro Technology Co. Ltd.

Team BlackSheep Ltd.

Armattan Productions LLC

Rotor Riot LLC

Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

FuriousFPV Inc.

Shenzhen Makerfire Technology Co. Ltd.

NewBeeDrone Inc.

Guangzhou GEPRC Technology Co. Ltd.

Diatone Technology Co. Ltd.

HGLRC Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Eachine Technology Co. Ltd. Flywoo Technology Co. Ltd.

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