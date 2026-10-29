Global Water Prices Rose 5.6% In 2026 As The Regional Gap Continues To Widen, Finds Global Water Intelligence's Global Water Tariff Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global price of water rose by an average of 5.6% in the past year, according to the Global Water Tariff Survey 2026 from Global Water Intelligence (GWI). Yet this figure conceals a widening gap: low-income regions are raising prices the least, leaving their utilities increasingly unable to fund the networks they need.

This year's survey is GWI's largest ever, covering 1,069 cities across 189 countries, measured the same way since 2011.

What is behind the 5.6% rise in global water prices?



Growth has continued to slow since the record post-pandemic increases.

Prices in Eastern Europe, North America, and Latin America and the Caribbean rose faster than the global average.

431 cities were added to the survey this year. The higher share from Western Europe and North America lifts the average price from $2.97 to $3.47 per cubic metre; weighted by population, it falls to $1.67. Southern Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia Pacific struggled to keep their increases above inflation.

What does the water price divide mean for the water industry?



Lower prices are not enough to cover operating costs and the investment needed for clean water and safe sanitation.

Price reform can make utilities more investable: Regideso's first rise since 2015 improves its prospects for private investment, and Jackson's improving bill collection shows the utility turning a corner. Under-pricing is a false saving, as households without formal services pay more in time, health and money.



"We're seeing a steadier global average, but it's masking a widening split," explained Tallulah Lutkin, Utilities Editor at Global Water Intelligence. "Unless prices catch up where investment needs are greatest, that funding gap is likely to keep growing."

The full survey is available to GWI Executive members:

Journalists can request city or country figures from ....

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading publisher, market intelligence provider and events organiser for the international water industry. For over 25 years, our journalists, analysts and events have helped clients make better strategic decisions across municipal and industrial water, technology, finance and engineering.

CONTACT: Tallulah Lutkin

TITLE: Utilities Editor

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: 01865 204208

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