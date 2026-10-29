Global Viral Genome Sequencing Market 2026: Size, Trends, Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI And Real-Time Monitoring With Illumina, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Nanopore, And Pacbio

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral genome sequencing market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare systems, research institutions and public health agencies increase investments in infectious disease surveillance. The market is projected to grow from $6.71 billion in 2025 to $7.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Historical growth has been supported by the rising prevalence of viral outbreaks, wider adoption of next-generation sequencing, expansion of clinical diagnostics, government research funding and increasing demand for epidemiological studies.

Looking ahead, the viral genome sequencing market is forecast to reach $13.57 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 15.1%. Key growth drivers include artificial intelligence-powered genome analysis, expanding vaccine development programs, portable sequencing technology and the integration of predictive bioinformatics into pathogen surveillance. Increased emphasis on real-time pathogen monitoring is also expected to strengthen demand across clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic research settings.

Prominent viral genome sequencing market trends include high-throughput sequencing, portable sequencing devices, automated sample processing and closer integration with bioinformatics platforms. Real-time mutation tracking is becoming increasingly important as public health authorities seek faster, more precise insights into emerging viral variants and transmission patterns. These capabilities can support earlier intervention, improve outbreak preparedness and accelerate the development of diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutic products.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases remains a major factor driving market expansion. International travel, urbanization and rapid cross-border pathogen transmission have increased the need for robust genomic surveillance and coordinated outbreak response capabilities. Viral genome sequencing supports the identification of viral strains, detection of mutations, analysis of transmission pathways and implementation of targeted public health measures.

In February 2026, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that influenza was associated with approximately 290,000 to 450,000 hospitalizations and 34,000 to 53,000 deaths annually in the United States. Respiratory syncytial virus was estimated to account for 190,000 to 350,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 to 23,000 deaths. The continued burden of respiratory and other infectious diseases is reinforcing the need for scalable sequencing infrastructure and timely genomic analysis.

Technology providers are prioritizing advances in long-read sequencing, including benchtop platforms designed for clinical and research laboratories. These systems can improve viral genome assembly, structural variant identification, mutation monitoring and pathogen analysis. Their growing adoption is expected to enhance outbreak response and research accuracy, although capital requirements and the need for advanced data-analysis infrastructure may affect implementation at scale.

In November 2024, Pacific Biosciences launched the Revio benchtop HiFi sequencing platform. The platform offers high-fidelity long reads, increased throughput compared with earlier systems and scalable configurations for laboratory applications. These capabilities support more comprehensive viral genome sequencing and more effective tracking of genetic changes.

Strategic investment and consolidation are also influencing the competitive landscape. In February 2025, Deerfield Management Company acquired Singular Genomics Systems for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to provide Singular Genomics with greater strategic flexibility to advance its next-generation sequencing and spatial multiomics technologies. Singular Genomics develops genomic analysis platforms, including the G4 sequencing platform and the G4x spatial sequencer under development.

North America was the largest regional market for viral genome sequencing in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities and substantial investment in genomic technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as sequencing capacity, infectious disease surveillance and biotechnology investment expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Sequencing Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing; Sanger Sequencing; Third-Generation Sequencing

2) By Sample Type: Blood; Nasal Or Throat Swabs; Saliva; Other Sample Types

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics; Research; Epidemiology; Vaccine Development; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Next-Generation Sequencing: Sequencing By Synthesis; Ion Semiconductor Sequencing; Reversible Terminator Chemistry Sequencing; Targeted Amplicon Sequencing; Whole Genome Shotgun Sequencing

2) By Sanger Sequencing: Capillary Electrophoresis Sequencing; Automated Fluorescent Chain Termination Sequencing; Dideoxy Chain Termination Sequencing; Low Throughput Mutation Verification Sequencing; Plasmid Insert Verification Sequencing

3) By Third-Generation Sequencing: Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing; Nanopore Based Sequencing; Zero Mode Waveguide Sequencing; Long Read Direct Ribonucleic Acid Sequencing; Real Time Field Deployable Sequencing

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

