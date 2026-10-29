Urine Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Testing Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 14.9% CAGR As Roche, Illumina, QIAGEN And Pangea Scale AI-Driven Liquid Biopsies

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Urine Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Testing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urine tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by the increasing prevalence of urological cancers and rising demand for non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring. The market is projected to expand from $1.18 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the wider adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based urine testing, advances in sequencing technologies, increased awareness of early cancer detection, and the expansion of diagnostic capabilities within hospitals and laboratories. These developments have strengthened the role of urine tumor DNA testing across oncology diagnostics, disease surveillance, and treatment planning.

The urine tumor DNA testing market is forecast to reach $2.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%. Key growth factors include the emergence of artificial intelligence-driven DNA analysis, the development of multiplex and high-throughput assays, the expansion of personalized medicine, and greater integration with electronic health records and clinical decision support systems. Demand is also rising for high-sensitivity testing that can support early detection, monitor disease progression, assess treatment response, and identify potential cancer recurrence.

The increasing incidence of urological cancers is expected to remain a major market driver. Aging populations are contributing to higher cancer rates, creating a greater need for accessible diagnostic and monitoring tools. Urine tumor DNA testing can identify cancer-associated genetic mutations and support clinical decision-making without relying exclusively on more invasive sampling methods.

In December 2025, Cancer Australia estimated that 28,868 new prostate cancer cases had been reported in the country, accounting for approximately 30% of all new cancer diagnoses among men. This disease burden highlights the need for innovative molecular diagnostics that can improve early detection and support ongoing cancer management.

Technological innovation is reshaping the urine tumor DNA testing market. Companies are investing in urine-based liquid biopsy platforms with improved sample stabilization, DNA preservation, biomarker assessment, and compatibility with next-generation sequencing workflows. These advances are intended to increase diagnostic accuracy, standardize sample handling, and extend the use of urine-based testing across clinical and research settings.

In September 2024, PreAnalytiX, a joint venture between QIAGEN and Becton, Dickinson and Company, launched a urine-based liquid biopsy solution designed to support high-quality DNA stabilization and extraction for downstream molecular analysis. The solution provides standardized urine collection and efficient DNA preservation while supporting next-generation sequencing applications. Its capabilities may help facilitate earlier cancer detection, more accurate biomarker analysis, and improved patient management.

Strategic partnerships are also helping expand access to urine tumor DNA testing. In October 2024, Pangea Laboratory partnered with Unilabs to make the Bladder CARE Assay available in Switzerland and other European markets. The collaboration is intended to broaden access to urine-based bladder cancer detection and encourage the adoption of advanced molecular oncology diagnostics across Europe.

Prominent market trends include artificial intelligence-powered genetic analysis, high-sensitivity DNA detection, liquid biopsy innovation, non-invasive cancer monitoring, and integration with clinical decision support platforms. Continued progress in these areas is expected to improve testing performance and support more personalized approaches to urological cancer care.

North America was the largest regional market for urine tumor DNA testing in 2025, reflecting its established healthcare infrastructure, molecular diagnostic capabilities, and adoption of advanced cancer testing technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based; Next-Generation Sequencing; Other Technologies

2) By Product Type: Assay Kits; Instruments; Services

3) By Cancer Type: Bladder Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Kidney Cancer; Other Cancer Types

4) By Sample Type: First-Morning Urine; Random Urine Samples; Catheterized Urine Samples

5) By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polymerase Chain Reaction Based: Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction; Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction; Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction; Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction

2) By Next Generation Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing; Targeted Gene Sequencing; Exome Sequencing; Transcriptome Sequencing

3) By Other Technologies: Microarray Based Testing; Hybridization Based Assays; Mass Spectrometry Based Analysis; Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

