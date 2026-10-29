GPRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether $1.14 Buyout Fairly Values Gopro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GoPro shareholders will receive $1.14 per share in the approximately $285 million transaction; Ademi LLP is investigating the deal price, benefits to company insiders, and restrictions on competing offers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed $1.14-per-share acquisition of GoPro, Inc. ((NASDAQ: GPRO) by Starman Optical provides fair value to GoPro's public shareholders and whether GoPro's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction. The $1.14 per share value is subject to potential adjustment based on GoPro's net working capital at closing and GoPro shareholders will maintain ownership of approximately 10% of the outstanding shares.

Are You a GoPro (GPRO) Shareholder?

If you own GoPro shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE GPRO INVESTIGATION

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The $1.14-per-share acquisition price and whether it adequately reflects GoPro's value and future prospects;

Substantial change-of-control benefits available to GoPro insiders in connection with the transaction;

Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and



The conduct of GoPro's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.

What Should GPRO Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri AdemiAdemi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

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About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

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SOURCE Ademi LLP