USA Cabinet Store Applies NKBA And Houzz Kitchen Remodeling Findings To Design Process

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, VA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIRFAX, VA - October 29, 2026 -

USA Cabinet Store is applying findings from two recent industry studies to its six-step remodeling process, placing decisions about cabinetry and layout at the design stage before any materials are ordered. The approach follows the release of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2027 Kitchen Trends Report on Oct. 14, 2026, and the 2026 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study published Jan. 13, 2026.

The NKBA report, based on responses from 830 North American industry professionals, found that 54 percent rank cabinet upgrades and 49 percent rank layout reconfiguration as the top-return kitchen investments. It also found that 85 percent say cabinetry is designed to conceal appliances. These figures reflect the views of design professionals rather than measured financial returns.

The Houzz study, which surveyed 1,780 U.S. homeowners in July 2025, reported that 68 percent replaced all of their cabinets during a kitchen renovation, while 27 percent upgraded some and 5 percent kept their existing cabinets. Wood, at 29 percent, overtook white, at 28 percent, as the leading cabinet color. The study also found that 52 percent changed their layout, though 68 percent of kitchens stayed about the same size, and 34 percent hired a cabinetmaker. These are self-reported national figures, not results specific to any single market.

USA Cabinet Store addresses these patterns early in its kitchen remodeling process. A free consultation, offered in the showroom, in the home or virtually, evaluates the existing layout. The following 3D and virtual-reality design meeting settles whether to replace cabinets fully or partially, confirms the layout and compares finishes, with wood and painted options reviewed side by side within the design.

"Most of the uncertainty in a kitchen project comes from decisions that get pushed too late," said Emin Halac, chief executive officer of USA Cabinet Store. "By settling cabinetry and layout during the design meeting, homeowners can see the finish and the floor plan before anything is ordered, which is exactly where the recent industry data says the value sits."

The third step, final measurements and planning, confirms appliance locations, plumbing and electrical details before cabinets are ordered. In one illustrative case, an L-shaped kitchen was reworked within its existing footprint with full cabinet replacement and panels that conceal appliances. The remaining steps cover demolition and preparation, construction and installation, and a final walkthrough.

The company estimates that most kitchen remodels take 6 to 10 weeks, a focused update within an existing layout takes 4 to 6 weeks, and a full renovation with layout changes takes 8 to 12 weeks. Those estimates vary with project complexity, permitting and material availability.

Founded in 2011, USA Cabinet Store operates a network of 13 showrooms across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee. The company offers framed overlay, inset and frameless full-access cabinet construction across nine cabinet lines, ranging from ready-to-assemble options to German-engineered frameless systems. It was listed among the NKBA 2026 Innovative Showroom Award winners in the Kitchen & Bath Design Centers category at KBIS 2026 and has received Best of Houzz Service awards in 10 separate years since 2016, serving more than 1,000 customers throughout that time.

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For more information about USA Cabinet Store, contact the company here:

USA Cabinet Store Fairfax

Emin Halac

(703)-204-3444

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2832 Dorr Ave Suite E, Fairfax, VA 22031

CONTACT: Emin Halac