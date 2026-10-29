Single-Cell Eqtl Clinical Workflows Market Forecast To Reach $4.51 Billion By 2030 Capitalize On 19.9% CAGR With Illumina, QIAGEN, 10X Genomics, Singleron And More

The global single-cell expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) clinical workflows market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare and life sciences organizations increase their investment in high-resolution genomic analysis. The market grew from $1.82 billion in 2025 to $2.18 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth reflects rising genomics research investment, greater demand for disease biomarker identification, and the transition from bulk sequencing and manually intensive analysis toward more advanced clinical workflows.

The single-cell eQTL clinical workflows market is projected to reach $4.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9%. Key growth factors include the adoption of single-cell sequencing technologies, increased use of artificial intelligence in genomic data analysis, expansion of personalized medicine programs, integration with cloud-based platforms, and automation of sample and library preparation. Prominent market trends include high-resolution gene expression mapping, automated workflow pipelines, advanced computational analysis, single-cell sequencing integration, and predictive biomarker discovery.

Precision medicine adoption is a major driver of single-cell eQTL clinical workflow demand. The growing prevalence of complex and chronic diseases is increasing the need for treatment strategies informed by individual genetic and cellular characteristics. Single-cell eQTL workflows help researchers and clinicians analyze gene expression variation at the cellular level, identify patient-specific therapeutic targets, and translate genomic data into clinically relevant insights. These capabilities can support more targeted treatment selection, improve biomarker development, and strengthen clinical decision-making.

The continued expansion of personalized treatments further demonstrates the commercial and clinical potential of this market. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. This increase highlights the growing role of genomic technologies in therapeutic development and reinforces demand for scalable single-cell analysis workflows.

Innovation is focused on integrating whole-genome sequencing data with single-cell RNA sequencing and computational analysis. In January 2023, Singleron Biotechnologies launched a single-cell eQTL analysis workflow within its sequencing service portfolio. The bioinformatics pipeline uses single-cell RNA sequencing and whole-genome sequencing data to predict cell-type-specific eQTLs. It is designed to support population studies requiring coordinated laboratory and computational capabilities while helping researchers investigate associations between genetic variation, gene expression, and disease mechanisms.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2025, QIAGEN N.V. acquired Parse Biosciences Inc. for approximately $225 million. The transaction expands QIAGEN's sample technologies portfolio into scalable, instrument-free single-cell sequencing and strengthens its position in AI-enabled biological research and drug discovery. Parse Biosciences provides single-cell RNA sequencing solutions capable of generating high-resolution expression data for cell-type-specific eQTL analysis in clinical research.

North America was the largest regional market for single-cell expression quantitative trait locus clinical workflows in 2025, supported by advanced genomics infrastructure, strong biotechnology investment, and broad adoption of precision medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as sequencing capacity, biomedical research, and healthcare investment increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Markets Covered:

1) By Workflow Type: Sample Preparation; Library Preparation; Sequencing; Data Analysis; Other Workflow Types

2) By Technology: Ribonucleic Acid Sequencing; Microarray; Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Disease Research; Drug Discovery and Development; Personalized Medicine; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sample Preparation: Cell Isolation; Cell Sorting; Cell Lysis; Nucleic Acid Extraction; Quality Control Assessment

2) By Library Preparation: Ribonucleic Acid Fragmentation; Complementary Deoxyribonucleic Acid Synthesis; Adapter Ligation; Amplification; Library Quality Control

3) By Sequencing: Whole Transcriptome Sequencing; Targeted Sequencing; Single Cell Sequencing; High Throughput Sequencing; Paired End Sequencing

4) By Data Analysis: Read Alignment; Expression Quantification; Variant Calling; Expression Quantitative Trait Loci Mapping; Statistical Analysis

5) By Other Workflow Types: Data Integration; Validation Studies; Reporting and Documentation; Regulatory Compliance; Data Storage and Management

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

