Long Oligo Pool Synthesis For Capture Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $3.31B By 2030 As Twist Bioscience, Agilent, Eurofins And BGI Scale AI-Driven Precision Oncology

The global long oligo pool synthesis for capture market is experiencing rapid growth as genomic research, precision medicine, targeted sequencing, and clinical diagnostics continue to advance. The market is projected to increase from $1.73 billion in 2025 to $1.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing, increased demand for targeted sequencing solutions, continued investment in cancer genomics research, wider use of gene panel testing, and advances in array-based synthesis technologies. These developments have strengthened demand for scalable, accurate, and high-throughput capture solutions across research and clinical settings.

The long oligo pool synthesis for capture market is expected to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026. Forecast growth is being driven by rising demand for precision oncology, greater integration of artificial intelligence into probe design, increasing investment in synthetic biology, expansion of clinical genomic diagnostics, and the need for scalable multiplexed enrichment methods.

Key long oligo pool synthesis market trends include the adoption of high-plex target enrichment panels, growing demand for custom capture probe libraries, increased use of automated probe design platforms, expanding CRISPR screening applications, and a stronger focus on cost-effective, high-throughput oligonucleotide synthesis. Together, these trends are improving workflow efficiency and supporting more complex genomic analyses.

Precision medicine is a major growth driver for the market. Expanding use of genomic sequencing is enabling more personalized approaches to disease diagnosis, treatment selection, biomarker identification, and patient stratification. Long oligo pool synthesis supports these applications through accurate genomic enrichment and customized probe design for targeted sequencing in clinical and research environments.

Industry data highlights the accelerating adoption of personalized treatments. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. Seven of the newly approved treatments were oncology drugs, while three addressed other diseases and medical conditions. This increase demonstrates the growing role of genomics in developing targeted therapies and is expected to reinforce demand for advanced capture technologies.

Strategic partnerships are also helping market participants develop high-complexity custom oligo libraries for advanced genomic applications. In January 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation partnered with Centogene N.V. to introduce three next-generation sequencing target enrichment panels for rare disease and hereditary cancer research and diagnostics.

The collaboration included the Twist Alliance CNTG Exome Panel for whole-exome rare disease analysis, the CNTG Rare Disease Panel covering more than 2,500 genes, and the CNTG Hereditary Oncology Panel covering 72 genes associated with cancer predisposition biomarkers. The panels were curated using CENTOGENE's Biodatabank of nearly 700,000 diverse patients and synthesized by Twist Bioscience to support precise variant detection.

The rising prevalence and identification of genetic disorders are further contributing to long oligo pool synthesis for capture market growth. Improvements in genetic screening and medical diagnostics are enabling healthcare professionals to detect more disease-associated mutations and genetic variants. Capture-based oligo synthesis facilitates precise targeting and enrichment of specific genomic regions, supporting accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment strategies, and targeted therapeutic development.

Cystic fibrosis data illustrates this growing diagnostic and clinical need. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the number of individuals living with cystic fibrosis in the United Kingdom increased from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023. As genetic testing becomes more widely integrated into healthcare systems, demand for reliable targeted sequencing and enrichment technologies is expected to rise.

North America was the largest region in the long oligo pool synthesis for capture market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Custom Capture Probe Libraries; Pre Designed Capture Panels; Capture Reagent Kits; Amplification and Enrichment Reagents; Design Software and Analytical Tools

2) By Synthesis Method: Array-Based Synthesis; Column-Based Synthesis; Microfluidic Synthesis; Other Synthesis Methods

3) By Application: Targeted Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Screening; Synthetic Biology; Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Academic and Research Institutes; Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies; Clinical Laboratories; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Custom Capture Probe Libraries: Human Whole Exome Probe Libraries; Human Whole Genome Targeted Probe Libraries; Cancer Specific Gene Panel Probe Libraries; Inherited Disease Gene Panel Probe Libraries; Microbial and Pathogen Target Probe Libraries; Plant and Agricultural Genomics Probe Libraries; Custom Research Target Probe Libraries

2) By Pre Designed Capture Panels: Pan Cancer Gene Panels; Hereditary Disease Screening Panels; Pharmacogenomics Testing Panels; Immunology and Inflammation Panels; Neurology Related Disorder Panels; Cardiovascular Disease Panels; Metabolic Disorder Panels

3) By Capture Reagent Kits: Hybridization Buffer Reagent Kits; Washing and Elution Reagent Kits; Blocking Oligonucleotide Reagent Kits; Target Enrichment Reagent Kits; Library Preparation Reagent Kits; Quality Control Reagent Kits

4) By Amplification and Enrichment Reagents: Polymerase Based Amplification Reagents; Isothermal Amplification Reagents; Target Enrichment Bead Reagents; Adapter Ligation Reagents; Post Capture Amplification Reagents; Purification and Cleanup Reagents

5) By Design Software and Analytical Tools: Probe Design Software Platforms; Target Region Selection Tools; Sequencing Data Alignment Tools; Variant Detection Analysis Tools; Coverage and Quality Assessment Tools; Visualization and Reporting Tools

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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