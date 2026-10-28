UP Has Transformed Under Double-Engine Govt, Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted the state's transformation in road, rail and air connectivity, saying improved infrastructure has opened up new opportunities for convenience, time savings, and prosperity.

In a post on the social media platform X in Hindi, the Chief Minister said the condition of these key infrastructure sectors in Uttar Pradesh was poor before 2017. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's double-engine government has transformed the state with a focus on speed, scale and connectivity.

"Roads, rail, and air connectivity do not merely reduce distances; they bring new possibilities for convenience, time savings, and prosperity. However, before 2017, the state of these lifelines of development in Uttar Pradesh was extremely lamentable. Under the illustrious guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the double-engine government has transformed this picture with the mantra of speed, scale, and connectivity," he said.

Highlighting the expansion of infrastructure, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh, which has the country's largest population, had only one and a half expressways before the BJP government came to power. Today, 10 expressways are operational in the state, he added.

He further said air connectivity had also expanded significantly. While air services were earlier limited to a few cities, Uttar Pradesh now has 12 domestic and five international airports, taking connectivity to new heights.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the expansion of metro services, saying that no city in the state had a metro network before the BJP government assumed office. Today, metro services are providing faster and more convenient transportation in seven cities, he added.

According to CM Yogi, the expansion of infrastructure is creating wider economic opportunities across the state. Improved connectivity is giving farmers access to larger markets for their produce while opening new avenues for entrepreneurship.

He added that better transportation was making education and employment more accessible to young people, saving time for working professionals and boosting tourism, thereby strengthening the livelihoods of local families.

"This pace of development is today transforming the lives of citizens from villages to towns and from towns to cities. Opportunities for every sector, strength for every enterprise, and increasing prosperity in the lives of every family, is the new identity of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' of the 'New India,' UP CM said.