Sports & Entertainment: AASP, SKYD, PTON, UAA Stocks To Watch

Pickleball expansion, a reported $1 billion Elon Musk investment in Skydance, connected fitness and athletic apparel highlight four companies, alongside Nike, Disney and AMC.

DALLAS, Texas, October 28, 2026 - Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTC: AASP), Skydance (NYSE: SKYD), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) are pursuing different opportunities within the sports economy. Their strategies connect participation, digital engagement, fitness subscriptions and consumer brands, with upcoming financial updates providing additional milestones for investors.

Agassi Sports Entertainment: Let's Play Targets Global Racket-Sports Network

Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTC: AASP) announced on October 1 the formation of Let's Play, LLC, a wholly owned facilities subsidiary, and appointed Jonathan Fornaci as its president.

Built around the brands of Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf, the initiative targets four channels: international master licenses, hotels and resorts, domestic clubs and facilities, and a planned global membership program.

The company intends to pursue acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations involving pickleball and padel facilities. Its proposed membership model would connect players with participating clubs across markets. Signed agreements, funding and operating locations will help establish how the strategy translates into commercial activity.

Skydance: Reported Musk Investment Adds Attention Following Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition

Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD) has attracted additional attention following reports that Elon Musk invested approximately $1 billion in the media and entertainment company. Reuters reported the investment on October 22, citing CNBC; representatives for Musk and Skydance had not immediately responded to its requests for comment. The reported investment's detailed terms were not disclosed.

The news follows Skydance's October 6 completion of its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, expanding the combined company's entertainment portfolio. Its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under SKYD, replacing the previous PSKY ticker.

The combination brings together substantial film, television, streaming and sports-media operations. Integration execution, financing costs and the ability to convert its content portfolio into sustainable earnings are central developments for investors assessing the business.

Peloton: November Earnings Put Connected-Fitness Execution in Focus

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) combines connected exercise equipment, instructor-led content and subscriptions, giving investors exposure to digital fitness and recurring membership revenue.

The company will release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results before the market opens on November 5, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Subscriber retention, equipment demand, cash generation and operating efficiency are measures investors can assess in the update.

Under Armour: Brand Reset Faces Next Financial Checkpoint

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) develops performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Its strategy centers on restoring brand discipline and improving business execution.

The company's August update maintained its full-year profitability outlook while revising revenue expectations. Second-quarter fiscal 2027 results are scheduled for November 6, giving investors a fresh view of sales trends, margins and progress on its turnaround.

Larger Sports and Entertainment Companies on the Radar

The broader comparison includes Nike (NYSE: NKE) in athletic footwear and apparel, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) through entertainment and ESPN, and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) i n movie theater out-of-home entertainment.

Nike has scheduled an investor day for November 17, while Disney plans its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings webcast that same day. These events offer additional context for consumer spending, brand investment and entertainment strategy.

About the Companies

Agassi Sports Entertainment develops racket-sports initiatives. Skydance operates media and entertainment businesses. Peloton offers connected-fitness products and subscriptions. Under Armour markets performance apparel, footwear and accessories.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.