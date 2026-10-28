Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) Facing Securities Class Action Amid Inability To Ramp Houston Facility - Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

The suit follows a stream of unexpected earnings announcements that were apparently at odds with Fluence's assurances that it was positioned to capitalize on surging demand for data centers, and which collectively wiped out roughly $3 billion of the company's market capitalization.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues its investigation into claims that Fluence violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges Fluence investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. In addition, persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Securities Class Action:

The litigation's focus is on the propriety of Fluence's assurances that it was“well positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for energy storage[,]” and its backlog sufficiently covered revenue expectations. The company's plan depended on successfully ramping its“fully automated” Houston manufacturing facility's production of thermal management systems for its Gridstack ProTM battery energy storage solutions.

The complaint alleges that Fluence did not disclose important information to investors – its ability to deliver on its backlog and recognize revenue depended on new contract facilities that included incomplete and non-operational facilities. The complaint also alleges the company did not disclose that facility remediation efforts were unsuccessful.

Investors began to learn the truth through a series of partial disclosures beginning on February 4, 2026. That day, Fluence reported its Q1 2026 results included a significant year-over-year margin compression due to“additional estimated costs on two projects[]” and a significant year-over-year increase in net losses.

Then, on August 5, 2026 Fluence announced its Q3 2026 results included weaker than expected revenues, a massive year-over-year margin compression, and a net loss of $44.3 million compared to net income of $6.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The company said it“now expects that $400 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract facility[]” and also blamed“construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.”

Finally, on September 16, 2026 Fluence slashed its 2026 revenue guidance again (by 20%). CEO Julian Nebreda Marquez blamed the continuing“delays in the ramp up of our contract manufacturing facility in Houston.” He also revealed the ramp delay was caused by having to manually weld rather than employing the automated welding process.

Each of these revelations triggered sharp declines in the price of Fluence shares. Between the first partial disclosure on February 4 and September 17, 2026 shares have fallen $21.33 (-73%).

If you invested in Fluence and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fluence should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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