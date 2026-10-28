Dr. Stewart Lonky On AI In Medicine: Why Innovation Must Keep Patients First

As AI transforms health care, Dr. Stewart Lonky emphasizes physician oversight, medical ethics, and preserving the human connection in patient care.

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the health care landscape, offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance diagnostic precision, analyze complex medical data, and streamline clinical workflows. Yet, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily medical practice, a critical question arises: How can physicians leverage technological innovation without compromising patient safety or the human connection essential to quality care?

Dr. Stewart Lonky, a double board-certified physician, medical toxicology expert, author, and keynote speaker, is leading this crucial conversation. As the medical community navigates AI's expanding role, Dr. Lonky underscores the importance of approaching these advancements with both scientific rigor and an unwavering commitment to responsible, patient-centered care.

“The future of medicine depends not only on how advanced our technology becomes, but on how responsibly we deploy it,” says Dr. Lonky.“Artificial intelligence possesses immense potential to support clinicians, but medical decisions demand clinical context, hands-on experience, ethical accountability, and a holistic understanding of the individual patient. Technology should amplify human capabilities, not replace them.”

AI's Potential to Transform Medical Practice

AI applications are already transforming multiple medical domains, including diagnostic imaging, early disease detection, clinical data analysis, patient triage, and personalized treatment planning. By rapidly processing vast datasets, AI tools assist clinicians in uncovering subtle patterns, identifying risk factors, and accelerating information review that previously required a significant investment of a clinician's time and energy.

A recent Harvard Medical School Continuing Education publication titled“How Artificial Intelligence Is Disrupting Medicine and What It Means for Physicians” explores these advances and their broader implications for health care professionals. The article highlights how AI-driven tools can assist physicians in interpreting complex datasets and improving diagnostic accuracy, a lot faster than we are currently capable of. These AI tools can not only save time, but also hold the promise of being more accurate.

These AI tools can enable clinicians to spend less time on routine documentation, data entry, and data analysis, potentially freeing up valuable time to engage directly with patients, discuss treatment strategies, and coordinate comprehensive care.

However, Dr. Lonky cautions that one of the dangers inherent in these AI systems, working faster than a human brain and not burdened by distractions that physicians face, is that the payers for health care services will potentially see this new approach as a way to deliver quality health care to a large patient population with the use of fewer physicians. So, all this“freed up time” will never be actualized.

“If we're not careful, we will have AI-assisted medical diagnostics and therapy decisions result in less time for human interaction between patients and caregivers,” Dr. Lonky says.“The human connection between patient and doctor could soon become a thing of the past, in exchange for quicker, more accurate results.”

Why Physician Interaction Remains Essential

Practicing medicine extends far beyond calculating statistical probabilities. Dr. Lonky points out that physicians must weigh competing clinical risks, communicate complex prognoses, address patient anxieties, and navigate ambiguity. These vital duties require human interaction between the doctor and patient, professional experience, empathy, and genuine compassion.

“Patients need clear, empathetic guidance-not just raw data,” Dr. Lonky emphasizes.“AI can analyze information and highlight diagnostic possibilities, but physicians must be able to communicate the information coming from computer algorithms in a calming and reassuring manner to patients if an AI-assisted health care system is going to truly deliver better medical care to patients".

Ultimately, AI and medical professionals should not be viewed as competitors. Instead, strategic implementation must focus on how advanced software and human clinical expertise synergistically reinforce one another.

Balancing Innovation with Patient Safety

Successfully integrating AI into clinical workflows requires rigorous, ongoing evaluation of software accuracy, reliability, and safety across diverse patient populations and practice environments.

Health care organizations must establish robust protocols to safeguard sensitive health data, mitigate algorithmic bias, and enforce appropriate levels of clinical oversight. Comprehensive training programs are equally vital to ensure clinicians thoroughly understand both the power and constraints of AI tools.“Our training programs must continue to reinforce the importance of human interaction for the emotional and spiritual well-being of patients so that the role of the physician does not go the way of the horse and buggy,” adds Dr. Lonky.

At the same time, patients must remain empowered partners in their health care journeys. They deserve transparent explanations regarding their diagnoses, treatment rationale, and any role AI technology is playing in their clinical care.

While digital health tools give consumers greater access to medical insights, automated output should never replace individualized human interaction. Patients experiencing symptoms or considering health decisions should always consult qualified medical professionals.

The Future of Medicine Is a Partnership Between Technology and Expertise

Dr. Lonky believes that it is inevitable that AI capabilities will continue to expand, and the medical field has a unique opportunity to modernize diagnostic processes, reduce administrative overhead, and allow physicians to dedicate more time to direct patient care. When deployed responsibly, these innovations foster greater efficiency, smarter clinical decisions, and advanced preventive strategies.

However, the ultimate benchmark of medical progress remains patient outcomes and quality of care. Powerful algorithms and high-speed data processing are only as valuable as their ability to deliver safe, effective, and ethical treatment.

For Dr. Lonky, the path forward requires a balanced perspective: embracing transformational innovation while upholding the dignity of human connection patients rely on.

As health care continues its digital transformation, ongoing dialogue among physicians, researchers, technology developers, and health leaders will be crucial. The most promising future is one where artificial intelligence results in better clinical decisions while keeping patient well-being at the heart of health care.

About Dr. Stewart Lonky

Dr. Stewart Lonky is a double board-certified physician in internal medicine and pulmonology, a medical toxicology expert, author, and speaker. He is the author of Outsmarting Obesity: A Doctor Reveals Why We Gain Weight, Why It Matters, and What We Can Do About It. Through his clinical work, public speaking, and health education efforts, Dr. Lonky addresses pivotal challenges facing modern medicine and patient care.

For more information, visit

Dr. Lonky is also a novelist, and recently saw the release of his debut novel, A Conspiracy of Data: Fail Safe-Not-Safe. This is the first book of a trilogy that uses fiction to look at the inevitability of Artificial Intelligence in medical care, and why answering the ethical questions discussed above will become of ultimate importance to our survival.

For more about his fiction, visit

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Dr. Stewart Lonky on AI in Medicine: Why Innovation Must Keep Patients First News Provided By Boundless Media October 28, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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