Alfardan Properties Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment To Qatar

Alfardan Properties has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to investing in Qatar, reflecting its continued confidence in the strength of the national economy and its long-term growth prospects.

Through strategic developments and sustained investments, the company continues to contribute to the advancement of Qatar's real estate sector in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The commitment was highlighted during the participation of Mohamed Sleiman, chief executive of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, at the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, held yesterday in partnership with Cityscape at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Speaking during the panel discussion on“Private Capital, National Vision: How Qatar's Developers and Investors Are Diversifying the Economy”, Sleiman highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in advancing economic diversification and the importance of sustained investment across residential, commercial, and hospitality developments to further strengthen Qatar's position as a leading destination for investment, business, and long-term residency.

Emphasising the company's confidence in Qatar's economic outlook, he stated:“Under its wise leadership, Qatar has consistently demonstrated the strength and resilience of its economy in navigating challenges.”

“We continued investing throughout the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and amid recent regional developments, guided by our belief that challenges create new opportunities for growth and our unwavering confidence in the country's future and economic potential,” Sleiman said.

Alfardan Properties continues to advance its expansion strategy, with investments totalling approximately QR1bn, including the development of Alfardan Business District in Lusail City, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The development includes Burj Alfardan Tower B, currently under development alongside the existing Burj Alfardan Tower A, responding to the growing demand for premium office and commercial spaces while supporting Qatar's evolving business landscape and attracting further corporate investment.

Within the residential sector, the company continues to introduce innovative ownership solutions designed to broaden access to real estate investment in Qatar.

Among its latest initiatives is the 17-year lease-to-own programme at The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar, offering flexible payment options that enable residents to transition from renting to ownership, particularly in light of limited financing options.

The development also reflects the international appeal of Qatar's luxury real estate market, with an established community of global property owners, including Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

In this context, Sleiman highlighted the growing aspirations of families residing in Qatar to own their homes rather than remain long-term tenants.

He emphasised that the lease-to-own programme provides a practical solution to traditional ownership barriers, creating opportunities for residents to invest in their future and establish a lasting presence in the country.

This approach also extends to Kempinski Residences & Suites, Doha, where existing tenants are being offered the opportunity to purchase the residences they currently occupy, reflecting the company's commitment to introducing real estate solutions that respond to evolving market needs and customer aspirations.

In parallel, Alfardan Properties continues to invest in the renovation and modernisation of two of its landmark assets, Kempinski Residences & Suites, Doha and Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, further elevating their facilities, services, and long-term value within its residential and hospitality portfolio.

Sleiman further emphasised that Alfardan's vision extends beyond conventional real estate development, focusing on being a luxury lifestyle provider that brings together luxury real estate, hospitality, and refined lifestyle offerings.

The synergy across the group's diverse business sectors strengthens the appeal of its developments to local and international investors, while contributing to broader economic activity and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities across multiple industries.

Concluding his remarks, he highlighted Qatar's competitive advantages as a destination for sustainable investment and long-term growth:“Qatar's appeal extends far beyond the investment opportunities offered by its real estate sector.”

“The country provides a comprehensive ecosystem that makes it an exceptional destination to live, work, and invest, from world-class educational institutions and major international events to an outstanding quality of life and attractive property ownership and residency incentives for foreign investors,” Sleiman pointed out.“Qatar offers a stable and promising environment for sustainable growth, and we remain committed to investing in and contributing to its future.”