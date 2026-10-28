Heat And Hunger Take Toll On Swiss Hedgehogs
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“Tier des Jahres” kämpft wegen Trockenheit ums Überleben
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Read more:“Tier des Jahres” kämpft wegen Trockenheit ums Über
At the start of summer, hedgehog rescue centres in various regions, including cantons Bern, Basel City and Country, Aargau, Zurich and Lucerne, reported an unusual surge in the number of orphaned young hedgehogs and severely emaciated mothers, the pro Igel association said on Tuesday. Experienced foster carers had never experienced such a situation on this scale.More More Demographics The hedgehog is named Swiss animal of the year 2026
This content was published on Jan 5, 2026 Hedgehog named Swiss animal of the year 2026 as its habitat faces threats.Read more: The hedgehog is named Swiss animal of the year
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