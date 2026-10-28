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Amir Offers Condolences To King Of Spain

Amir Offers Condolences To King Of Spain


Date: 2026-10-28 02:05:19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Than sent a cable of condolences to HM King Felipe VI of Spain regarding the victims of a collision between two high-speed trains near the city of Toledo, in central Spain. HH the Amir also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

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The Peninsula

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